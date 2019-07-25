Watch Tom Brady’s arrival for his 20th Patriots training camp

Patriots training camp has arrived.

As players filed onto the Patriots practice fields at Gillette Stadium Thursday, quarterback Tom Brady was welcomed by fans with an uproar of cheers and applause. Brady, who was drafted in 2000 as the 199th overall pick, is entering his 20th season with the Patriots.

Tom Brady’s arrival, as he waves to acknowledge the crowd. pic.twitter.com/hf9pJbHHdR — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 25, 2019

Tom Brady makes his arrival at his 20th #Patriots training camp. pic.twitter.com/HnLKH4gCvb — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) July 25, 2019

Training camp is free and open to the public. The Patriots have announced practice dates and times from July 25 to August 1.