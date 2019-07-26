Get inside Julian Edelman’s brain with his exclusive movie soundtrack

Julian Edelman wants you to get inside his head.

Not literally, but the Patriots receiver did release an exclusive music soundtrack from his documentary, 100%: Julian Edelman, on Spotify. Fans can access all of the songs from the movie, which Edelman said are a reflection of himself:

A little something for everyone #Edelman100 soundtrack out now 🎧 https://t.co/9nzayE7ffF — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 24, 2019

“A little Snoop, a little Johnny Cash,” Edelman said in the video. “Completely diverse, completely insane like my brain. That’s why it’s all over the place, that’s me.” For more tunes, Edelman also has a playlist on Spotify called “Comeback”, which he made after tearing his ACL in 2017 during preseason.

Perhaps we’ll find out what he’s listening to this season, as Edelman will miss ‘a few weeks’ of training camp with a thumb injury.