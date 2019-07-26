21 obscure player facts from the 2019 Patriots media guide

From multi-sport athletes to family music stars, some of these facts may surprise you.

N'Keal Harry signs autographs for fans following training camp.
N'Keal Harry signs autographs for fans following training camp. –(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By
3:31 PM

The Patriots released their media guide for the 2019 NFL season, and it’s filled with statistics, background, and information about everyone in the organization.  With so much info, some of the more obscure facts can go overlooked. Here are 21 obscure player facts from this year’s media guide.

  • Ryan Allen was originally enrolled at Oregon State University as a walk-on, but had to compete with current Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker for a scholarship and the starting punting spot. Allen lost that battle and ended up transferring to Louisiana Tech where he won the Ray Guy Award for the nation’s best punter in 2011 and 2012. 
  • David Andrew’s uncle, Dan Reeves, is a former NFL player and head coach. Reeves played for the Cowboys and coached them as an assistant after he retired in 1972. He went on to become the head coach for the Broncos, Giants, and Falcons.
  • During high school, Ja’Whaun Bentley and his family were homeless, having to stay with multiple family members and being forced to sleep on the floor and couch of their homes. It wasn’t until Bentley was drafted by the Patriots in the 5th round of the 2018 NFL draft that Bentley’s family was able to move back into a home of their own.
  • Braxton Berrios was the valedictorian of the Miami School of Business and Administration, graduating with a 3.961 grade point average. 
  • Brandon Bolden’s grandfather, Frank Pitts, played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs, Browns, and Raiders. Pitts even appeared in two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, losing Super Bowl I and winning Super Bowl IV.
  • Rex Burkehead was named after University of Kentucky basketball star Rex Chapman.
  • While at Vanderbilt, Adam Butler originally came in as an offensive lineman, redshirting his freshman year. His position change came when Butler decided to enter a rib eating contest on campus. When his team lost, Butler argued with the judges about the results. Vanderbilt’s defensive coordinator Bob Schoop was in attendance and was impressed by Butler’s competitive edge. Schoops then requested that Butler be switched to the defensive side of the ball.
  • Before the 2011 NFL draft Marcus Cannon was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The Patriots selected Cannon in the 5th round despite his diagnosis. He spent the season undergoing treatment and was named the Patriots 2011 Ed Block Courage Award winner. He has bounced back to be able to play nine seasons for the Patriots.
  • Patrick Chung’s mother, Sophia George, was a very popular recording artist in Jamaica during the 80’s and 90’s. Her song ‘Girlie, Girlie’ topped the charts in 1985.
  • James Develin graduated from Brown University in 2010, and following his graduation he began to line up interviews to put his degree in chemical engineering to use. Develin instead decided he wanted to give football as his career one last shot. Develin played in the Arena Football League and the now defunct United Football League until he made the Bengals practice squad and eventually, the Patriots roster.
  • During high school Nate Ebner didn’t play football. He played rugby at a highly-competitive level, playing on the United States’ U19 and U20 national teams. Ebner didn’t play competitive football until he decided to walk-on to the Ohio State University football team where he was eventually given a scholarship. Ebner also went to the 2016 Olympics with the United States national rugby team while he was still an active member of the Patriots.
  • Julian Edelman graduated from Kent State University this spring with a Bachelors of Integrative Studies.
  • Out of high school Stephen Gostkowski received a scholarship to pitch for the University of Miami’s baseball team. He walked on to the school’s football team and left as their all-time leading scorer.
  • Dont’a Hightower is one of two people (the second being Russell Maryland) to win multiple NCAA national championships and multiple Super Bowls during his career. Hightower won the 2009 and 2011 national championships with the University of Alabama, and won Super Bowls XLIX, LI, and LIII with the Patriots.
  • Ted Karras is one of seven members of his family to play college football in the Big 10, having played at the University of Illinois before being drafted by the Patriots in 2016. His great-uncle, Alex Karras, even won the Outland Trophy as a defensive tackle for the University of Iowa.
  • Shaq Mason’s full name is Shaquille Olajuwon Mason, named after NBA Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon.
  • The University of Georgia duo Sony Michel and Isaiah Wynn spent their first two collegiate seasons as roommates. They were also the first college teammates to both selected by the Patriots in the first round in franchise history.
  • Diagnosed with a rare form of kidney cancer at just two years old, the odds didn’t look great for Mike Pennell Jr. to ever be a professional athlete. But after years of treatment, 18 months of chemotherapy, and having to have two tumors removed, Pennell was declared cancer free at the age of 10.
  • Danny Shelton’s full name is Danny Sailieupumoni Shelton. His middle name, Sailieupumoni, means ‘search for the truth.’ His family calls him ‘Saili’ for short.
  • Matthew Slater’s father, Jackie Slater, was an offensive tackle for the Rams for 20 years and is a member of the Pro-Football Hall of Fame.
  • Patriots running back James White shares a close bond with Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard, going all the way back to their high school days. When Bernard’s family lost their home, White and his parents took Bernard in for his senior year of high school. White considers Bernard to be a brother to him.
TOPICS: Patriots
Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady
Patriots
8 notes and observations from Day 2 of Patriots training camp July 26, 2019 | 2:30 PM
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman at the premier of his Showtime documentary 100% on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo courtesy of Showtime)
Patriots
Get inside Julian Edelman's brain with his exclusive movie soundtrack July 26, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Technology
'Fortnite' is about to award its best players $30 million. What now? July 26, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum played 1-on-1 with Chris Paul and Bradley Beal July 26, 2019 | 12:31 PM
Sports News
Egan Bernal takes yellow jersey as hail storm throws Tour de France into chaos July 26, 2019 | 11:53 AM
Patriots
Tom Brady served as a coach at Friday's Patriots practice July 26, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Dave Dombrowski
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski explained the Red Sox payroll situation before the trade deadline July 26, 2019 | 10:25 AM
Celtics
'I don’t think that really factors in a whole lot because there’s 12 other guys on our team' July 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates his three-run homer against New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Masahiro Tanaka’s ugly start in Boston sets off October alarms for the Yankees July 26, 2019 | 12:11 AM
8Boston, MA - 8/20/2017 - Former Boston Red Sox and current NESN Broadcaster Jerry Remy honored during a pre-game Ceremony. The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees in the third of a three game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 21Red Sox-Yankees, LOID: 8.3.3472797547.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Jerry Remy delivers in his new book July 25, 2019 | 11:45 PM
Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman walks back to his position with the scoreboard showing the Red Sox ahead 19-3 in the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox pound Yankees 19-3, biggest win ever in rivalry July 25, 2019 | 10:54 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, March 30, 2019 photo, New York Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in New York. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
MLB
Troy Tulowitzki retires after a brief comeback in pinstripes July 25, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Boston- 07/25/19- Boston Red Sox vs NY Yankees- Sox manager Alex Cora agues as he keeps Brock Holt back from home plate umpire D. J. Reyburn, who threw Holt out of the game in the 3rd inning after Holt argued a a low pitch that was called as a 3rd strike. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Red Sox
Brock Holt ejected in 3rd inning vs Yankees July 25, 2019 | 8:57 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman greets children on the first day of training camp.
Patriots
How Patriots players celebrated the start of training camp July 25, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Tom Brady training camp
Patriots
8 notes and observations from the first day of Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 7:43 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks by the team during warmups. -Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
14 photos of Patriots players doing their jobs on the first day of training camp July 25, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Patriots
The Patriots planned to visit the White House. Now, it looks unlikely. July 25, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 21, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
MLB
Rays ace Blake Snell to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left elbow July 25, 2019 | 5:36 PM
New York's Brett Gardner, left, celebrates after hitting a seventh-inning grand slam.
MLB
Yankees put outfielder Bret Gardner on IL July 25, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Foxborough MA - 7-25-2019 - Back for his second tour with the Patriots, linebacker Jamie Collins, Sr. was sporting the number 8 and was surrounded by the McCourty twins Devin (left) and Jason (right) as they all climbed the stairs and headed for the practice field. The New England Patriots held their first workout of Training Camp as they prepared to defend their Super Bowl title. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
What Jamie Collins had to say about his return to the Patriots July 25, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Foxborough MA - 7-25-2019 - The Patriots Danny Etling, listed as a quarterback but who was working out as a reciever today, drops a pass. Wide recievers Dontrelle Inman (15,left) and Braxton Berrios (14, right) are also pictured. The New England Patriots held their first workout of Training Camp as they prepared to defend their Super Bowl title. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots move backup quarterback Danny Etling to wide receiver July 25, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Celtics
Celtics agree to purchase Maine Red Claws July 25, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (left) smiles and signals to a fan shouting out his name as he heads for the field for the workout. Fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy (right) ducks to try to avoid a low hanging tree branch.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy described what makes Jerod Mayo a good coach July 25, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter listens during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'We tell kids to stand up to bullies, but you allow Turkish Government to bully you' July 25, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Tom Brady waves to cheering fans as he heads for the field.
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's arrival for his 20th Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 11:28 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick gets testy over questions about Texans' pursuit of Nick Caserio July 25, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman is set to miss 'a few weeks' with a broken thumb July 25, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
A list of Patriots offseason arrivals and departures July 25, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Alex Cora had plenty of words for the umpiring crew in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday.
Red Sox
Baseball deserves much better than Wednesday's Red Sox-Rays fiasco July 25, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Met gala in New York.
Patriots
How the Patriots spent their offseasons, according to Instagram July 25, 2019 | 5:28 AM