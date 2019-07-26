8 notes and observations from Day 2 of Patriots training camp

Tom Brady's absence gave the backup quarterbacks an increased profile for the day.

Patriots quarterbacks Tom Brady
Quarterback Tom Brady, left, with Brian Hoyer and Josh McDaniels while watching Jarrett Stidham during practice during Patriots training camp. –Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
By
2:30 PM

FOXBOROUGH — The second day of Patriots training camp resembled the first in many ways. Perfectly clear skies, warm — but not too warm — temperatures, and a vocal crowd of fans served as a pleasant background to another grueling practice session for the defending champions.

Of course, there was one major difference between Thursday and Friday: Tom Brady didn’t practice on day two. With Julian Edelman, Sony Michel, and Demaryius Thomas also still out, it left an opportunity for other players to have their moment on offense.

Here’s a glance at Day 2:

Tom Brady did not practice, but was present.

The first and most prominent observation from Friday’s practice was that Brady wasn’t in pads. Always conspicuous given his Hall of Fame resume and red non-contact jersey, Brady not being dressed for practice was obviously noticed instantly.

Advertisement

No specific reason was given for why the soon-to-be 42-year-old wasn’t participating. That said, Brady was still present, helping backup quarterbacks Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham warm up.

Brady was potentially given the day off simply to manage his workload.  Mike Giardi of NFL Network offered some possible explanations:

Jarrett Stidham was up and down with increased reps.

Drafted in the fourth round earlier in 2019, Stidham is currently third on the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart.

In his first NFL training camp, the former Auburn quarterback was given an increase in snaps on Friday with Brady out. The results were characteristic of a rookie, with some good and some bad.

In total, Stidham threw three interceptions in drills against the defense, making a few rookie mistakes. On the other side, he also displayed the talent that led the Patriots to draft him in the first place.

Stidham scrambled to his left on one play before throwing across his body into the back of the end zone to find Maurice Harris for a touchdown. It was a throw that produced a cheer from the crowd. He also lofted a perfectly thrown wheel route touchdown to James White over the coverage.

Tight ends continue to audition in the post-Gronkowski era.

While Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were both out of practice on Friday, another notable absence continues to loom over training camp. Rob Gronkowski remains retired, and replacing him is probably an impossible task in the short term.

Advertisement

The Patriots have an array of tight ends in camp, all vying for a limited number of spots.

One standout play came from Matt LaCosse, a tight end signed in March. With linebacker Elandon Roberts covering him fairly effectively, LaCosse plucked Brian Hoyer’s pass from over Roberts’s shoulder to make an impressive catch that the crowd appreciated.

Stephen Anderson, who was signed by New England in Sept. 2018, made a nice back shoulder catch over safety A.J. Howard. It wasn’t all good news for Anderson though, as he fumbled in a ball security drill at the hands of linebacker Jamie Collins.

Buy Tickets

Ben Watson continued to show steady production, while others  — including newcomer Lance Kendricks — are trying to make an impression.

Other observations

  • The Patriots used loud music to simulate crowd noise in 11-on-11 drills. Given Bill Belichick’s Bon Jovi fandom, it was no surprise that the first song on the playlist was “Livin’ on a Prayer.”
  • The entire offense had to take a lap towards the end of practice, apparently because of a false start by rookie receiver N’Keal Harry.
  • Coaches from the University of Iowa were present to watch the Patriots’ practice system.
  • Enormous defensive tackle Danny Shelton played some left tackle for the scout team.
  • Possible play of the day: Brian Hoyer made a perfectly weighted toss to speedster Phillip Dorsett on a post route that went for a touchdown against rookie cornerback Joejuan Williams.
TOPICS: Patriots Training Camp Patriots training camp
N'Keal Harry signs autographs for fans following training camp.
Patriots
21 obscure player facts from the 2019 Patriots media guide July 26, 2019 | 3:31 PM
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman at the premier of his Showtime documentary 100% on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo courtesy of Showtime)
Patriots
Get inside Julian Edelman's brain with his exclusive movie soundtrack July 26, 2019 | 1:54 PM
Technology
'Fortnite' is about to award its best players $30 million. What now? July 26, 2019 | 1:28 PM
Celtics
Jayson Tatum played 1-on-1 with Chris Paul and Bradley Beal July 26, 2019 | 12:31 PM
Sports News
Egan Bernal takes yellow jersey as hail storm throws Tour de France into chaos July 26, 2019 | 11:53 AM
Patriots
Tom Brady served as a coach at Friday's Patriots practice July 26, 2019 | 10:44 AM
Dave Dombrowski
Red Sox
Dave Dombrowski explained the Red Sox payroll situation before the trade deadline July 26, 2019 | 10:25 AM
Celtics
'I don’t think that really factors in a whole lot because there’s 12 other guys on our team' July 26, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts celebrates his three-run homer against New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka (19) in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Red Sox
Masahiro Tanaka’s ugly start in Boston sets off October alarms for the Yankees July 26, 2019 | 12:11 AM
8Boston, MA - 8/20/2017 - Former Boston Red Sox and current NESN Broadcaster Jerry Remy honored during a pre-game Ceremony. The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees in the third of a three game series at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 21Red Sox-Yankees, LOID: 8.3.3472797547.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Jerry Remy delivers in his new book July 25, 2019 | 11:45 PM
Yankees left fielder Mike Tauchman walks back to his position with the scoreboard showing the Red Sox ahead 19-3 in the eighth inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox pound Yankees 19-3, biggest win ever in rivalry July 25, 2019 | 10:54 PM
FILE - In this Saturday, March 30, 2019 photo, New York Yankees' Troy Tulowitzki is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning of a baseball game in New York. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017, Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
MLB
Troy Tulowitzki retires after a brief comeback in pinstripes July 25, 2019 | 10:24 PM
Boston- 07/25/19- Boston Red Sox vs NY Yankees- Sox manager Alex Cora agues as he keeps Brock Holt back from home plate umpire D. J. Reyburn, who threw Holt out of the game in the 3rd inning after Holt argued a a low pitch that was called as a 3rd strike. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Red Sox
Brock Holt ejected in 3rd inning vs Yankees July 25, 2019 | 8:57 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman greets children on the first day of training camp.
Patriots
How Patriots players celebrated the start of training camp July 25, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Tom Brady training camp
Patriots
8 notes and observations from the first day of Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 7:43 PM
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks by the team during warmups. -Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
14 photos of Patriots players doing their jobs on the first day of training camp July 25, 2019 | 7:35 PM
Washington, D.C.-04/19/2017- The Superbowl Champions New England Patriots where guests for a ceremony at the White House with President Donald Trump. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff (sports)
Patriots
The Patriots planned to visit the White House. Now, it looks unlikely. July 25, 2019 | 6:16 PM
Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 21, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
MLB
Rays ace Blake Snell to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left elbow July 25, 2019 | 5:36 PM
New York's Brett Gardner, left, celebrates after hitting a seventh-inning grand slam.
MLB
Yankees put outfielder Bret Gardner on IL July 25, 2019 | 5:26 PM
Foxborough MA - 7-25-2019 - Back for his second tour with the Patriots, linebacker Jamie Collins, Sr. was sporting the number 8 and was surrounded by the McCourty twins Devin (left) and Jason (right) as they all climbed the stairs and headed for the practice field. The New England Patriots held their first workout of Training Camp as they prepared to defend their Super Bowl title. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
What Jamie Collins had to say about his return to the Patriots July 25, 2019 | 2:36 PM
Foxborough MA - 7-25-2019 - The Patriots Danny Etling, listed as a quarterback but who was working out as a reciever today, drops a pass. Wide recievers Dontrelle Inman (15,left) and Braxton Berrios (14, right) are also pictured. The New England Patriots held their first workout of Training Camp as they prepared to defend their Super Bowl title. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots move backup quarterback Danny Etling to wide receiver July 25, 2019 | 2:26 PM
Celtics
Celtics agree to purchase Maine Red Claws July 25, 2019 | 2:00 PM
Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower (left) smiles and signals to a fan shouting out his name as he heads for the field for the workout. Fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy (right) ducks to try to avoid a low hanging tree branch.
Patriots
Dont'a Hightower and Kyle Van Noy described what makes Jerod Mayo a good coach July 25, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter listens during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
'We tell kids to stand up to bullies, but you allow Turkish Government to bully you' July 25, 2019 | 1:40 PM
Tom Brady waves to cheering fans as he heads for the field.
Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's arrival for his 20th Patriots training camp July 25, 2019 | 11:28 AM
Patriots
Bill Belichick gets testy over questions about Texans' pursuit of Nick Caserio July 25, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Julian Edelman
Patriots
Julian Edelman is set to miss 'a few weeks' with a broken thumb July 25, 2019 | 10:00 AM
Demaryius Thomas NFL Patriots Texans
Patriots
A list of Patriots offseason arrivals and departures July 25, 2019 | 8:43 AM
Alex Cora had plenty of words for the umpiring crew in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday.
Red Sox
Baseball deserves much better than Wednesday's Red Sox-Rays fiasco July 25, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend The Met gala in New York.
Patriots
How the Patriots spent their offseasons, according to Instagram July 25, 2019 | 5:28 AM