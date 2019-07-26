Rodney Harrison ‘absolutely’ thinks the Patriots can compete for another Super Bowl title

On a day when he was getting his Patriots Hall of Fame jacket, Rodney Harrison offered an unequivocal assessment of New England’s current team.

Harrison, who helped the Patriots win back-to-back Super Bowls during his time with the team from 2003-2008, also had a parting shot for an old rival of his: the Indianapolis Colts.

Harrison spoke with reporters while in Foxborough on Friday to receive the red jacket, signifying his impending entrance into the team’s Hall of Fame. He was asked if the 2019 Patriots can compete for another Super Bowl championship.

“Absolutely,” said Harrison. He then offered an assessment of the Colts, who reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season and are again considered a popular choice to contend.

“Everyone’s talking about the Colts. You think I’m taking Andrew Luck over Tom Brady? You think I’m taking that young, inexperienced team that went into Kansas City and got their butts kicked? No. The Patriots went up there and did their thing. I’m taking the veteran-laced team with the best quarterback — I don’t care what they say on TV — with the best general manager and head coach in coach Bill Belichick. There’s no reason (they can’t win). The only thing that can stop them is complacency.”

Harrison helped the Patriots beat Peyton Manning and the Colts in the playoffs in back-to-back years (2003 and 2004).

Now 46, Harrison is an NFL analyst for NBC. The induction ceremony for the 2019 Patriots Hall of Fame is set for July 29 starting at 4:30 p.m. at Patriot Place Plaza.