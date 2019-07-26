Tom Brady served as a coach at Friday’s Patriots practice

FOXBOROUGH — The bullhorn signifying the start of practice sounded, but quarterback Tom Brady was nowhere to be found Friday morning.

Brady ended up being a late arrival to the second official day of Patriots training camp, walking up to the field in sneakers with wide receivers Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas. Neither Edelman (broken thumb) nor Thomas (torn Achilles) was in uniform due to injury, but it’s unknown why Brady didn’t suit up.

Still, the trio received hearty applause from the packed house of fans.

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer and rookie Jarrett Stidham both threw passes during drills, as did Danny Etling, who remained in a white jersey and continued to operate in his new receiver role. Though he was without his helmet and cleats, Brady stayed engaged on the field and tossed around the ball.

Brady’s trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero, was also present at the start of practice, sporting a black “PLIABILITY’’ T-shirt.

Friday marked the final day of no-pads, no-contact sessions for the Patriots.