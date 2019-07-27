Watch Tom Brady and Randy Moss hop in the time machine at training camp

The quarterback and wide receiver connected like they did in 2007.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with former wide receiver Randy Moss in 2015.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with former wide receiver Randy Moss in 2015. –Steve Helber / AP Photo
Tom Brady and Randy Moss provided a flashback to 2007 for those in attendance at Day 3 of training camp Saturday.

The Patriots quarterback launched multiple missiles in the former wide receiver’s direction, and Moss reeled them in without much issue.

Moss pieced together one of the most dominant seasons in NFL history in 2007, racking up 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns and helping the Patriots go 16-0. He finished with at least 11 touchdowns in each of his next two years with the team.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes the ball during training camp.
Patriots
