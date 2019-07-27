Watch Tom Brady and Randy Moss hop in the time machine at training camp

Tom Brady and Randy Moss provided a flashback to 2007 for those in attendance at Day 3 of training camp Saturday.

The Patriots quarterback launched multiple missiles in the former wide receiver’s direction, and Moss reeled them in without much issue.

Tom Brady to Randy Moss. Even though it’s just for fun, they still have it

🐐 ➡️🐐💣#PatsCamp pic.twitter.com/f2yU0RgaM8 — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) July 27, 2019

Moss pieced together one of the most dominant seasons in NFL history in 2007, racking up 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns and helping the Patriots go 16-0. He finished with at least 11 touchdowns in each of his next two years with the team.