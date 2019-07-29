Here’s who’s in the Patriots Hall of Fame

Rodney Harrison and Leon Gray will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame Monday. Take a look at the other 27 members.

Patriots safety Rodney Harrison is in tears as the confetti swarms around him after the Patriots victory.
Patriots safety Rodney Harrison is in tears as the confetti swarms around him after the Patriots victory. –GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS.
12:55 PM

On Monday, the Patriots will welcome two new members into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Safety Rodney Harrison and tackle Leon Gray will be inducted and join many other team legends. Here’s a look at the 27 other members of the Patriots’ Hall. 

Matt Light, OT, 2001-2011

Accolades: 3 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro team, 3 Super Bowl titles

Raymond Clayborn, CB, 1977-1989

Accolades: 3 Pro Bowls

Kevin Faulk, RB, 1999-2011

Accolades: 3 Super Bowl titles

Willie McGinest, LB/DE, 1994-2005

Accolades: 2 Pro Bowls, 3 Super Bowl titles

Houston Antwine, DL, 1961-1971

Accolades: 6 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro team

Ty Law, CB, 1995-2004

Accolades: 5 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pro teams, 3 Super Bowl titles, Pro-Football Hall of Fame member

Tedy Bruschi, LB, 1996-2008

Accolades: 1 Pro Bowl, 3 Super Bowl titles, 2005 AP Comeback Player of the Year

Gil Santos

Patriots play-by-play radio broadcaster until 2013

Troy Brown, WR, 1993-2007

Accolades: 1 Pro Bowl, 3 Super Bowl titles

Jon Morris, C, 1964-1974

Accolades: 7 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro team

Drew Bledsoe, QB, 1993-2001

Accolades: 4 Pro Bowls, 1 Super Bowl title

Sam Cunningham, RB, 1973-1979, 1981-1982

Accolades: 1 Pro Bowl

Jim Nance, FB, 1965-1971

Accolades: 2 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pro teams, 1966 AP Player of the Year

Billy Sullivan

Founder of the Patriots, owned the team until 1969 when the AFL and NFL merged. Remained involved with the Patriots until 1988.

Ben Coates, TE, 1991-1999

Accolades: 5 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pro teams, 1 Super Bowl title

Stanley Morgan, WR, 1979-1989

Accolades: 4 Pro Bowls

Bruce Armstrong, T, 1989-2000

Accolades: 6 Pro Bowls

Andre Tippett, LB, 1982-1988, 1990-1993

Accolades: 5 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pros, Pro Football Hall of Fame member

Steve Grogan, QB, 1975-1990

Accolades: Played 149 games for the Patriots

Mike Haynes, CB, 1976-1982

Accolades: 9 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pro teams, 1 Super Bowl title, 1976 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pro-Football Hall of Fame member

Vito “Babe” Parilli, QB, 1961-1967

Accolades: 3 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro team, 1 Super Bowl title

Steve Nelson, LB, 1974-1989

Accolades: 3 Pro Bowls

Jim Lee Hunt, DL, 1960-1971

Accolades: 4 Pro Bowls

Bob Dee, DL, 1960-1967

Accolades: 4 Pro Bowls

Nick Buoniconti, LB, 1962-1968

Accolades: 8 Pro Bowls, 5 All-Pro teams, 2 Super Bowl titles, Pro-Football Hall of Fame member

Gino Cappelletti, WR/K, 1960-1970

Accolades: 5 Pro Bowls, 1964 AP Player of the Year

John Hannah, G, 1973-1985

Accolades: 9 Pro Bowls, 7 All-Pro teams, Pro-Football Hall of Fame

