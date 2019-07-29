Here’s who’s in the Patriots Hall of Fame
Rodney Harrison and Leon Gray will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame Monday. Take a look at the other 27 members.
Matt Light, OT, 2001-2011
Accolades: 3 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro team, 3 Super Bowl titles
Raymond Clayborn, CB, 1977-1989
Accolades: 3 Pro Bowls
Kevin Faulk, RB, 1999-2011
Accolades: 3 Super Bowl titles
Willie McGinest, LB/DE, 1994-2005
Accolades: 2 Pro Bowls, 3 Super Bowl titles
Houston Antwine, DL, 1961-1971
Accolades: 6 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro team
Ty Law, CB, 1995-2004
Accolades: 5 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pro teams, 3 Super Bowl titles, Pro-Football Hall of Fame member
Tedy Bruschi, LB, 1996-2008
Accolades: 1 Pro Bowl, 3 Super Bowl titles, 2005 AP Comeback Player of the Year
Gil Santos
Patriots play-by-play radio broadcaster until 2013
Troy Brown, WR, 1993-2007
Accolades: 1 Pro Bowl, 3 Super Bowl titles
Jon Morris, C, 1964-1974
Accolades: 7 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro team
Drew Bledsoe, QB, 1993-2001
Accolades: 4 Pro Bowls, 1 Super Bowl title
Sam Cunningham, RB, 1973-1979, 1981-1982
Accolades: 1 Pro Bowl
Jim Nance, FB, 1965-1971
Accolades: 2 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pro teams, 1966 AP Player of the Year
Billy Sullivan
Founder of the Patriots, owned the team until 1969 when the AFL and NFL merged. Remained involved with the Patriots until 1988.
Ben Coates, TE, 1991-1999
Accolades: 5 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pro teams, 1 Super Bowl title
Stanley Morgan, WR, 1979-1989
Accolades: 4 Pro Bowls
Bruce Armstrong, T, 1989-2000
Accolades: 6 Pro Bowls
Andre Tippett, LB, 1982-1988, 1990-1993
Accolades: 5 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pros, Pro Football Hall of Fame member
Steve Grogan, QB, 1975-1990
Accolades: Played 149 games for the Patriots
Mike Haynes, CB, 1976-1982
Accolades: 9 Pro Bowls, 2 All-Pro teams, 1 Super Bowl title, 1976 Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pro-Football Hall of Fame member
Vito “Babe” Parilli, QB, 1961-1967
Accolades: 3 Pro Bowls, 1 All-Pro team, 1 Super Bowl title
Steve Nelson, LB, 1974-1989
Accolades: 3 Pro Bowls
Jim Lee Hunt, DL, 1960-1971
Accolades: 4 Pro Bowls
Bob Dee, DL, 1960-1967
Accolades: 4 Pro Bowls
Nick Buoniconti, LB, 1962-1968
Accolades: 8 Pro Bowls, 5 All-Pro teams, 2 Super Bowl titles, Pro-Football Hall of Fame member
Gino Cappelletti, WR/K, 1960-1970
Accolades: 5 Pro Bowls, 1964 AP Player of the Year
John Hannah, G, 1973-1985
Accolades: 9 Pro Bowls, 7 All-Pro teams, Pro-Football Hall of Fame