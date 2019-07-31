Patriots great Nick Buoniconti dies at 78

Pro Football Hall of Famer Nick Buoniconti, a stalwart linebacker for the Patriots in their AFL days and later a member of the Miami Dolphins’ undefeated team of 1972, has died at age 78.

Bruce Bobbins, a spokesman for the family, said Mr. Buoniconti died Tuesday in Bridgehampton, N.Y. A cause of death wasn’t immediately known.

Mr. Buoniconti also became the founder of the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis after his son Marc was paralyzed in a college football game.

Nick Buoniconti (center) tackles Buffalo’s Cookie Gilchrist during a 1962 exhibition game between the Patriots and Bills. —AP file