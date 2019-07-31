Tom Brady spoke for the first time at Patriots camp and addressed his contract status

FOXBOROUGH — Tom Brady spoke with reporters for the first time this training camp Wednesday, and his chosen tactic for dealing with the question of his contract was to express appreciation for the Patriots organization.

Asked if he was happy with his current contract, which is entering its final year, the Patriots quarterback said, “I’ve had such a great experience over a lot of years. I appreciate this team and the opportunity it gave me in 2000.

“I play for a great coach, coach [Bill] Belichick. Josh [McDaniels] and I have a great working relationship. I love Mr. [Robert] Kraft and his family. We’ve had just incredible success, so hopefully we keep it going.’’

To keep it going beyond 2019, though, Brady and the Patriots need to strike a new deal. They still have plenty of time to reach an extension before this season begins, and the Patriots should be motivated to do so in part because of the $27 million cap hit Brady’s deal would carry without an extension.

Still, there has been a notable lack of action on the contract front to this point.

Brady was asked if he would feel comfortable going year-to-year with his contract and answered cheekily but without clarity: “We’re all day to day, if you think about it.’’

Asked if he felt he’d earned an extension, Brady turned the question back at the reporter.

“I don’t know,’’ he said. “That’s up for talk-show debate. What do you guys think?’’

Brady suggested running a poll. Among Patriots fans, there wouldn’t be much suspense over how that would turn out.