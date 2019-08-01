For $150, Tom Brady will sell you a Vibrating Pliability Sphere

This little orb was made for muscle recovery on-the-go.

Tom Brady
Tom Brady smiles after winning the AFC Championship against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Foxborough on Jan. 21, 2018. –Charles Krupa / AP
By
August 1, 2019

As any good follower of the TB12 method will tell you, muscle pliability is integral to achieving optimum performance. On Thursday, Tom Brady’s company took to social channels to announce a new product aimed at helping deliver these “long, soft, and resilient” muscles.

The Vibrating Pliability Sphere, available for $150 on the TB12 website, is a compact device with a rubbery exterior that offers four vibration levels to be used to target specific points on the body such as the back, calves, hamstrings, shoulders, or quads. The TSA-approved product comes with a rechargeable battery, mesh drawstring sheath bag, and a one-year warranty.

The Patriots quarterback himself took to Instagram Stories to announce the release, writing that the device is his “go-to for road trip pliability.”

Those trying to train like the GOAT can get their hands on other pliability products from the TB12 shop, including a Vibrating Pliability Roller ($160) and a 14-piece Pliability Starter Kit ($285). Other products on the site range from from protein bars and electrolyte supplements to apparel and accessories.

Brady started building his TB12 empire with a sports therapy center in Foxborough in 2013, and has only amped up the company’s offerings since. The TB12 online store opened three years later, followed by his “TB12 Method” book in 2017, and the upcoming launch of a TB12 Back Bay center this summer.

