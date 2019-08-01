‘We have no control over Josh Gordon’: Bill Belichick addressed the status of the suspended wideout

What’s the status of Josh Gordon? Bill Belichick doesn’t have an answer for you.

“We don’t have anything to do with Josh Gordon,” the Patriots head coach said at a training camp press conference Thursday morning. “He’s suspended. You need to talk to the league. We have no control over Josh Gordon.”

Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy last year. While Belichick gave few details, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke about his former teammate after practice on Wednesday.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing with him and obviously hope everything works out for him,” said Brady. “I’m hoping the best, certainly.”

Gordon is prohibited from any official Patriots business, however he was was able to work out with Brady, personally. Brady shared a video of their meetup last month on Instagram.

“There weren’t many opportunities, but he was around and I needed someone to catch,” Brady said.