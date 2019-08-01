This animation shows how Tom Brady’s portrayal in Madden has transformed over the years

The change is noticeable, to say the least.

Foxborough - 08/01/19 - Tom Brady prepares to take a snap at New England Patriots practice in Foxborough. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Ben Volin) Topic: (patriots)
6:11 PM

Tom Brady’s Madden ratings aren’t the only things about him that have improved in the NFL video game.

The staff behind product review site mydd.com released a new morphing animation Thursday showing how the Patriots quarterback’s digital depiction has changed from the 2003 version of the EA Sports video game to this year’s edition, Madden 20, which is set to be released Friday.

Like the real-life Brady, his video-game counterpart has undergone quite a transformation from a blocky  — and, in the game’s case, very pixelated — 20-something to rigid football elder statesman. Whether the credit goes to the soon-to-be 42-year-old’s fitness regimen or the advancements in video game technology (it’s the latter), the change is drastic.

Of course, as someone who has spent nearly two decades in professional football, Brady has gone through a lot of looks in non-digital world as well.

