Ty Law was driven to prove people wrong, and that made him a no-doubt Hall of Famer

For NFL cornerbacks, the ability to forget is a survival skill. More than any position, cornerbacks require selective amnesia to shrug off unsuccessful plays and confidently own the next one. Ty Law displayed a short memory on the field, but it’s the long memory he possessed off it that paved his path to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The cocksure Patriots corner who excelled at draping himself over opposing receivers will be draped in a gold jacket in Canton, Ohio, Saturday, when he’s knighted with football immortality along with seven others. He arrives there thanks to total confidence and total recall. Law never forgot a doubter, a diss, or a slight, dating back to his days growing up on Wykes Street in Aliquippa, Pa. He was motivated and molded by them all.

Law remembers people saying he was good after leading Aliquippa High to a state title in 1991, but not good enough to play at the University of Michigan. (He started as a true freshman.)

“There was really no weakness in Ty’s game,’’ said Bill Belichick (right). —2004 Globe staff file

Law’s confidence was contagious among his defensive teammates. —1999 Globe staff file

Law finished with 53 career interceptions. —1998 Globe staff file