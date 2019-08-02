6 notes and observations from Day 8 of Patriots training camp

The Patriots offense attempted a flea-flicker, but J.C. Jackson was ready.

Isaiah Wynn Patriots training camp
Patriots offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn at training camp. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
3:14 PM

The Patriots are less than a week away from the team’s preseason opener against the Lions, and a three-day joint practice in Detroit awaits. Bill Belichick will get a chance to work with Matt Patricia again August 5-7 before the Thursday night game.

Friday, Day 8 of the 2019 training camp, was a relatively quiet practice that ran shorter in total time. Still, there were some notable moments and news that emerged from the day. Here’s an overview:

J.C. Jackson described what’s like defending a flea-flicker pass.

The Patriots are beginning to work on more specific plays and situations as the team continues to build in training camp towards actual games.

One noticeable moment on Friday was an attempted flea-flicker pass. After the ball was pitched back to Tom Brady, he fired downfield looking for Phillip Dorsett in full stride. While the play was close to being completed for a touchdown, cornerback J.C. Jackson was able to catch up to Dorsett and break it up for an incompletion.

“Yeah, it’s just reading your keys, knowing what’s coming,” Jackson said of defending trick plays.

Jackson gave a breakdown of his assignment in that particular situation:

I had deep-third. We were in Cover-3, so my job is to play everything from top-down. I had the deep side of the field. We had a safety in the middle of the field, and another corner playing on the other deep side of the field. I bit down a little bit because playing the corner, you have to read the backfield too. But then I saw the running back pitch the ball back to the QB. That’s when I ran back. So they kind of got me a little bit, but not [enough].

Isaiah Wynn is working his way back.

A year ago, Isaiah Wynn was an incoming 1st-round pick with big expectations. But after rupturing his Achilles during a preseason game against the Eagles, he missed the entire 2018 season.

Wynn is beginning to increase his activity on the field, and Friday was his most involved day yet.

“It felt good,” Wynn told reporters afterward. Still, the pace of his journey back to 100 percent participation remains deliberate. Exactly when he will start in fully competitive drills remains unknown, as Wynn reiterated that the decision is up to Belichick.

 

The Patriots will make a Hall of Fame visit.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, the Patriots will stop by Canton, Ohio before heading to Detroit for the joint practices with the Lions next week. The team will visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day after former Patriots cornerback Ty Law is inducted:

Other observations

  • Dan Skipper was working with the starting unit as the left tackle today. As Wynn works to recover, it appears to be an open competition in the interim period.
  • Celtics rookie Carsen Edwards was spotted at Patriots camp catching up with New England linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley.
  • Jackson also explained why — despite practicing in the summer heat — he still wears a thin hoodie under his practice pads. According to the second-year cornerback, it helps him with his preseason conditioning: “I just like wearing the hoodie,” said Jackson. “You get a good sweat.”
