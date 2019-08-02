What experts are saying about the competition to make the Patriots’ roster

Tight end and wide receiver continue to be the some of the most interesting position battles from training camp.

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers catches a pass during an NFL football training camp practice in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Jakobi Meyers catches a pass during training camp practice in Foxborough. –(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Training camp is in full swing for the New England Patriots, and it won’t be long before they begin cutting down their roster to 53 players. There’s a lot of tight competition for roster spots this year, and Patriots experts have the information on the position battles fans should be keeping an eye on.

There’s stiff competition for Week 1 starting tight end.

One takeaway a lot of experts are reporting is that the tight end position might be the closest battle in camp. Even head coach Bill Belichick admitted that the battle at the tight end position is “very competitive.”

38-year-old Ben Watson is the likely No. 1 choice, but he is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug policy. This leaves a rather large hole in the depth chart, and currently there’s four players fighting for the spot. 

The four way battle is between Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo, Stephen Anderson, and newly-signed Lance Kendricks. With Watson expected to take over after his suspension is over in Week 5, there’s a chance the Patriots might only have one tight end on the active roster to open the season, and use James Develin as a backup TE, according to Phil Perry.

LaCosse seems to be the favorite to win the Week 1 starting job.

If the Patriots decide to add a second tight end things could be much more interesting. The recently-signed Lance Kendricks is currently out after leaving Wednesday’s practice early.

If he is unable to go Anderson and Izzo would likely be battling for the backup spot. Considering Anderson has played in 28 career games, and Izzo has not yet made a catch in the NFL, Anderson looks like he would be the favorite. But with plenty of training camp left to go, the door is still wide open for any of these tight ends to make a push for a roster spot.

Isaiah Wynn’s health could lead to a spot for Dan Skipper.

Isaiah Wynn is still recovering from his torn Achilles injury from last year, and he has yet to be involved in team workouts.

With Wynn projected to start at left tackle, someone may have to be ready to step up to fill that spot. That player could very well be Dan Skipper, a tackle who went undrafted out of the University of Arkansas in 2017. Skipper has played in one career game since entering the league in 2017, and was on three different teams’ practice squads in 2018. Now, he may be in line for snaps at left tackle this upcoming season. He is currently playing left tackle with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills in camp. 

If Wynn continues to struggle to get back on the field, Skipper may have a shot to not only make the Patriots’ roster, but to play significant minutes too.

Maurice Harris has impressed at wide receiver.

The wide receiver battle has also been widely discussed among experts, with a lot of spots currently up for grabs. One player who has impressed so far is Maurice Harris. Harris has been receiving praise from media and coaches alike for his strong performance to start training camp.

Undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers has also made some noise during training camp, cracking Tom Brady’s inner circle and impressing during his reps. 

Some additional names currently up in the air to make the roster are Braxton Berrios, Ryan Davis, Gunner Olszewski, Dontrelle Inman and Damoun Patterson. With such a deep corps of wide receivers, a few are likely to be cut before the end of camp. But with Demaryius Thomas on the PUP list and Julian Edelman still recovering from a finger injury, there’s plenty of opportunities for this group in preseason to step and show why they deserve to be on the 53-man roster.

Could Jarrett Stidham be the backup QB?

Rookie QB Jarrett Stidham has been turning some heads in training camp.

The University of Auburn product has been playing well in camp so far, showing major flashes of potential. With Danny Etling being converted to a wide receiver, Stidham is a lock to at least be the team’s third-string QB to open the season, but with how he is playing now don’t be shocked to see him above Brian Hoyer on the depth chart come September. 

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Sports Training Camp Patriots training camp
