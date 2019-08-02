What experts are saying about the competition to make the Patriots’ roster

Training camp is in full swing for the New England Patriots, and it won’t be long before they begin cutting down their roster to 53 players. There’s a lot of tight competition for roster spots this year, and Patriots experts have the information on the position battles fans should be keeping an eye on.

There’s stiff competition for Week 1 starting tight end.

One takeaway a lot of experts are reporting is that the tight end position might be the closest battle in camp. Even head coach Bill Belichick admitted that the battle at the tight end position is “very competitive.”

"I think it’s a very competitive position." Bill Belichick offered some insight on the Patriots' wide-open roster battle at tight end. https://t.co/oat4Cv7Qy8 pic.twitter.com/0AlMeh68h2 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 29, 2019

38-year-old Ben Watson is the likely No. 1 choice, but he is facing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s drug policy. This leaves a rather large hole in the depth chart, and currently there’s four players fighting for the spot.

The four way battle is between Matt LaCosse, Ryan Izzo, Stephen Anderson, and newly-signed Lance Kendricks. With Watson expected to take over after his suspension is over in Week 5, there’s a chance the Patriots might only have one tight end on the active roster to open the season, and use James Develin as a backup TE, according to Phil Perry.

One tight end?

Seven corners?

Nine linebackers?!?! Here's our first Patriots roster projection of the summer: https://t.co/bXkBYRFERA Go ahead. Tell me where I'm wrong. pic.twitter.com/n04EfBAQ3O — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 30, 2019

LaCosse seems to be the favorite to win the Week 1 starting job.

Calls Matt LaCosse the “odds-on favorite” to open season as #Patriots starting tight end, and says Maurice Harris has been the best WR in camp so far. Via @_AndrewCallahan: https://t.co/0a3jpzor5s — Evan Silva (@evansilva) July 27, 2019

If the Patriots decide to add a second tight end things could be much more interesting. The recently-signed Lance Kendricks is currently out after leaving Wednesday’s practice early.

It’s a tad cooler as #Patriots begin Day 7 of training camp. TE Lance Kendricks, who left Wednesday’s session early, is absent. pic.twitter.com/zMqvMgWbRe — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 1, 2019

If he is unable to go Anderson and Izzo would likely be battling for the backup spot. Considering Anderson has played in 28 career games, and Izzo has not yet made a catch in the NFL, Anderson looks like he would be the favorite. But with plenty of training camp left to go, the door is still wide open for any of these tight ends to make a push for a roster spot.

Isaiah Wynn’s health could lead to a spot for Dan Skipper.

Isaiah Wynn is still recovering from his torn Achilles injury from last year, and he has yet to be involved in team workouts.

Belichick asked if there’s a reason Isaiah Wynn hasn’t been at LT in competitive drills yet: “There’s a reason why everything happens in camp.” Says they’re taking it day to day. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) August 1, 2019

With Wynn projected to start at left tackle, someone may have to be ready to step up to fill that spot. That player could very well be Dan Skipper, a tackle who went undrafted out of the University of Arkansas in 2017. Skipper has played in one career game since entering the league in 2017, and was on three different teams’ practice squads in 2018. Now, he may be in line for snaps at left tackle this upcoming season. He is currently playing left tackle with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills in camp.

Isaiah Wynn is limited, again. He’s not participating in 11v11s so it’s Dan Skipper at left tackle — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 1, 2019

If Wynn continues to struggle to get back on the field, Skipper may have a shot to not only make the Patriots’ roster, but to play significant minutes too.

Maurice Harris has impressed at wide receiver.

The wide receiver battle has also been widely discussed among experts, with a lot of spots currently up for grabs. One player who has impressed so far is Maurice Harris. Harris has been receiving praise from media and coaches alike for his strong performance to start training camp.

Weeks after he signed in March, Maurice Harris began bugging Brian Hoyer to throw with him in the team's facility. All he's done since is catch more than double the passes any other #Patriots WR has in training camp.https://t.co/KOh6bTGxJC pic.twitter.com/ukCdIUicsi — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 30, 2019

Undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers has also made some noise during training camp, cracking Tom Brady’s inner circle and impressing during his reps.

Jakobi Meyers is getting extensive first-team reps today. Just went up and snagged one over Jason McCourty on a throw from Tom Brady. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 1, 2019

Some additional names currently up in the air to make the roster are Braxton Berrios, Ryan Davis, Gunner Olszewski, Dontrelle Inman and Damoun Patterson. With such a deep corps of wide receivers, a few are likely to be cut before the end of camp. But with Demaryius Thomas on the PUP list and Julian Edelman still recovering from a finger injury, there’s plenty of opportunities for this group in preseason to step and show why they deserve to be on the 53-man roster.

Could Jarrett Stidham be the backup QB?

Rookie QB Jarrett Stidham has been turning some heads in training camp.

Solid day for Jarrett Stidham. The rookie looked good in the final 11v11 session. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 26, 2019

Jarrett Stidham closed practice with an extremely impressive 5 of 5 red zone period with tight throws to Meyers, White and Dorsett for touchdowns. The Stidham hype train is real and it’s spectacular. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 26, 2019

ICYMI: Looks so far like the scouts got it right on Jarrett Stidham. Live arm, smart, inexperienced with a complex offense like the one he’s learning. Here’s how he’s done so far: https://t.co/OX3WZwfW20 — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) July 31, 2019

The University of Auburn product has been playing well in camp so far, showing major flashes of potential. With Danny Etling being converted to a wide receiver, Stidham is a lock to at least be the team’s third-string QB to open the season, but with how he is playing now don’t be shocked to see him above Brian Hoyer on the depth chart come September.