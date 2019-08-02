Patriots sign wide receiver Cam Meredith

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots added another big receiver to the depth chart Friday, signing free agent Cam Meredith, a league source confirmed.

Meredith was released by the Saints Wednesday and had a workout with the Patriots a day later. Meredith is coming off a knee injury and is not expected to travel with his new club to Detroit for next week’s joint practices and exhibition game.

Meredith entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent and worked his way up the Bears’ depth chart. The 6-foot-3-inch, 207-pounder had just 11 catches as a rookie but broke out in 2016 with 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns.