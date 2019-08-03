Tom Brady’s teammates send birthday wishes

Tom Brady turned 42 Saturday, and birthday wishes poured in from across the professional sports community.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots and teammate Tom Brady #12 celebrate at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
Julian Edelman cultivated his bromance with Tom Brady on the quarterback's 42nd birthday. –Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By
Isaac Feldberg
1:04 PM

Tom Brady turned 42 Saturday, and birthday wishes poured in from across the professional sports community (as well as, of course, from wife Gisele Bundchen).

The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, whose longevity was already the stuff of NFL legend, is showing no signs of slowing as he prepares for the upcoming football season. And on his birthday, teammates took the opportunity to celebrate that accomplishment and him, some more cheekily than others.

Julian Edelman, ever the prankster, posted a reel of Brady-related clips, ranging from unflattering shots of the quarterback with a bowl cut to more triumphant moments of the pair cultivating their bromance on the field and at Disney World.

Advertisement

As one might expect, Edelman included the moment Brady went in for a high-five and, infamously, got nothing back. And, of course, he set the video to Shania Twain’s swooningly romantic “You’re Still the One.” The Patriots wide receiver, hashtagging the post #HBDTB12, captioned it, “You’re too f’n old for birthday cake.”

On Twitter, the New England Patriots account shared a video of Brady’s teammates talking about their experiences first meeting the quarterback. “He falls into that big brother category,” said running back Brandon Bolden. “That’s my guy. I love Tom.”

Jason McCourty, wearing a Dunder Mifflin cap, noted he met Brady at the Super Bowl in Arizona, back in 2015. “He’s no different to the men left and to the right of him,” said the cornerback. “He just really assimilates and is one of the guys here.”

Outside the NFL, professional boxer Manny Pacquiao sent his best, writing on Twitter: “After all these years, you still reign as a @SuperBowl champion. You are making me look forward to turning 42! Happy birthday, @TomBrady!” In an Instagram story, soccer legend David Beckham teased Brady, calling him a “young man” while sending birthday wishes.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh paid tribute to the quarterback on Twitter, too, calling him the “GOAT” in a short tweet.

Advertisement

 

Most of the birthday wishes made a point of marveling at Brady’s age. The quarterback stands to set a new record for American football this year: no 42-year-old position player has ever started all 16 games in an NFL season, and Brady’s in a unique place to do exactly that. And only seven non-specialists in NFL history have ever started a game after their 42nd birthday; Brady’s sure to become the eighth.

TOPICS: Patriots Sports Celebs #GOATMadness Tom Brady Julian Edelman
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball during NFL football training camp Monday, July 29, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
NFL
Chiefs still pained but motivated by AFC title game loss to Patriots August 3, 2019 | 8:17 AM
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the first inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Yankees 4-2, losing streak reaches 5 August 2, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Ty Law had 53 interceptions in his career, 36 of them with the Patriots.
Patriots
There was no such thing as a game too big for Ty Law August 2, 2019 | 7:55 PM
Foxborough, MA 12-27-18: CB Stephon Gilmore is pictured during the portion of the New England Patriots practice that was open to the media. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore: 'I try to prove myself every year' August 2, 2019 | 7:46 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
USA Basketball asks for focus to be on who is here, not who isn't August 2, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, is congratulated by Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona after Perez hit a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
MLB
Terry Francona has eye surgery, misses game August 2, 2019 | 7:08 PM
Red Sox
Protesters draped an anti-prison banner over the Green Monster. Here's why. August 2, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) and teammate Jeremy Lin (17) tag team Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) as he tries to dunk the ball during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Celtics
For fourth year in a row, Celtics will play on Christmas August 2, 2019 | 5:07 PM
Patriots
Patriots sign wide receiver Cam Meredith August 2, 2019 | 5:02 PM
Red Sox
David Price, J.A. Happ both go on paternity leave August 2, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Isaiah Wynn Patriots training camp
Patriots
6 notes and observations from Day 8 of Patriots training camp August 2, 2019 | 3:14 PM
Patriots wide-receiver talked about Tom Brady after training camp practice on August 2.
Patriots
Matthew Slater raved about Tom Brady and his age August 2, 2019 | 3:11 PM
Red Sox
What does Bill 'Spaceman' Lee think about Chris Sale's pitching struggles this season? August 2, 2019 | 1:58 PM
Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum thinks he played a 'big part' in Kemba Walker joining the Celtics August 2, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox reliever Heath Hembree placed on injured list August 2, 2019 | 9:09 AM
Alex Cora will have ample things to talk about with his team when they meeting before their critical weekend Yankees series.
Red Sox
Even after sweep, the Red Sox' season is far from over August 2, 2019 | 7:40 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers catches a pass during an NFL football training camp practice in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
What experts are saying about the competition to make the Patriots' roster August 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Patriots
7 of Ty Law's best moments as a New England Patriot August 2, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox drop 4th straight game with 9-4 loss to the Rays August 2, 2019 | 12:02 AM
Patriots
For $150, Tom Brady will sell you a Vibrating Pliability Sphere August 1, 2019 | 8:00 PM
Foxborough - 08/01/19 - Tom Brady prepares to take a snap at New England Patriots practice in Foxborough. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Ben Volin) Topic: (patriots)
Patriots
This animation shows how Tom Brady's portrayal in Madden has evolved over the years August 1, 2019 | 6:11 PM
N'Keal Harry Patriots training camp
Patriots
6 notes and observations from Day 7 of Patriots training camp August 1, 2019 | 2:43 PM
Foxboro-12/21/18 The Patriots held practice inside their field house. Coach Bill Belichick listens to a question about Josh Gordon at his mornig press availability. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Patriots
Bill Belichick addressed the status of Josh Gordon August 1, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Rick Porcello
Red Sox
Rick Porcello apologized for breaking television monitors in the Red Sox dugout August 1, 2019 | 11:45 AM
Tacko Fall of the Celtics handles the ball against the Grizzlies during an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas on July 11, 2019.
Celtics
Tacko Fall, the NBA's tallest player, loves Dragon Ball Z and his fans who dress up like tacos August 1, 2019 | 11:37 AM
Sports
Ex-Olympic skater Ashley Wagner writes of 2008 sex assault August 1, 2019 | 11:24 AM
Dave Dombrowski didn't make a trade on the afternoon of July 31, then watched his team move backward in the standings with another loss to Tampa Bay.
Red Sox
Raging at Dave Dombrowski for Wednesday's Red Sox inaction ignores a lot August 1, 2019 | 7:31 AM
Taylor Twellman
Soccer
7 questions with Taylor Twellman on the Revolution, and how U.S. youth soccer has changed August 1, 2019 | 7:20 AM
Dave Dombrowski didn't make a trade on the afternoon of July 31, then watched his team move backward in the standings with another loss to Tampa Bay.
Red Sox
With division out of reach, Red Sox sit out trade deadline August 1, 2019 | 2:15 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox pitching struggles again in 8-5 loss to Rays August 1, 2019 | 12:27 AM