Bill Belichick happy Patriots reached an agreement with Tom Brady

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces reporters before an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. –Steven Senne/AP Photo
Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not have much to say about quarterback Tom Brady’s new contract, other than that he’s happy to have reached an agreement.

“It’s always good to come to an agreement with a player, any player,’’ Belichick said Monday morning ahead of the team’s first joint practice with the Detroit Lions. “That’s a good thing. I’m not going to talk about the contract, so we’ll move on that and focus on what we’re here for.’’

Brady inked a two-year, $70 million contract extension on Sunday, earning an $8 million raise for the upcoming season. The deal makes the six-time Super Bowl champion the sixth highest-paid player in the league for 2019.

“Tom’s been very consistent throughout the course of his career,’’ Belichick said. “I feel like we’re off to a good start in training camp. We all have a long way to go. Tom’s worked hard. He’s put in a lot of time, a lot of work as he always does. He’s very well-prepared. We’re looking forward to just building through the season and continuing to get better on a daily basis.’’

Lions coach Matt Patricia, who spent six seasons in New England as the defensive coordinator, also praised Brady Monday morning.

“He’s an unbelievable player,’’ Patricia said. “He’s a great person. He’s an even better friend. When you step on that field, it’s about competition. There’s no one more competitive than him. That makes me more competitive, too.’’

