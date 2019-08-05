Why Mark Wahlberg says Patriots-Cowboys Super Bowl matchup would be a ‘win-win’

Is Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg re-considering his Patriots fandom?

The 48-year-old actor told reporters at Dallas Cowboys training camp on Saturday that he “might have to change [his] blue.” Wahlberg — who is friendly with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — said he might have to “start wearing another shade,” due to the opening of a new location of his family’s restaurant chain, Wahlburgers, at the Cowboys’ practice facility.

“The Cowboys are showing me so much love,” Wahlberg said. “I don’t have a Wahlburgers at Gillette Stadium yet. I gotta re-evaluate my loyalty here.”

Wahlberg went as far to cement his prediction for Super Bowl LIV, saying he’ll be able to attend “stress-free” if it’s between the Patriots and the Cowboys.

“That’s going to be a good Super Bowl matchup,” he said. “I’m calling it right now.”

While Wahlberg did not attend Super Bowl LII or LIII, he was at NRG Stadium for part of Super Bowl LI before leaving early and missing New England’s historic 28-3 comeback. Despite Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory in 2018, Wahlberg called the game “a win-win” because of his role as Eagles wide receiver Vince Papale in the 2006 film “Invincible.”

“If it’s Patriots-Cowboys,” he said, “it’s another win-win for me.”