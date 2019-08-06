N’Keal Harry has impressed Lions Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay

"He looks like he's going to be a big tool for them."

N'Keal Harry makes a catch during Patriots training camp.
N'Keal Harry makes a catch during Patriots training camp. –(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
SHARE TWEET
By
2:20 PM

Patriots fans are hoping for major production from rookie first-round pick N’Keal Harry in the 2019 season. According to a respected voice in the Detroit Lions secondary, Harry could be on his way to delivering.

During the joint practices this week that the Patriots are having against the Lions (ahead of the two teams’ preseason game on Thursday), Harry is already making an impression on opponents.

“Fifty is big,” Detroit cornerback Darius Slay said of the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Harry to Nick Underhill of The Athletic. The 21-year-old has worn No. 50 since joining the Patriots for rookie camp.

“He’s a big boy, man,” Slay continued. “He’s aggressive. He looks like he’s gonna be a big tool for them.”

Advertisement

After a tough start to his camp, Harry has produced a few quality practices.  On Tuesday against the Lions, he high-pointed a fade route from Brian Hoyer to haul in the touchdown catch.

TOPICS: Patriots Training Camp Patriots training camp
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia meets the media at an open practice at Ford Field, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Patriots
Matt Patricia discussed his relationship with Bill Belichick August 6, 2019 | 12:16 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 05: Kemba Walker #26 and Marcus Smart #40 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team laugh during a break in a scrimmage during a practice session at the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team World Cup minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on August 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Celtics
Marcus Smart says the Celtics are already building team chemistry August 6, 2019 | 11:51 AM
David Ortiz takes a selfie with Pedro Martinez, and Manny Ramirez holding the World Series trophy.
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez provided an update after visiting David Ortiz August 6, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Phil Mickelson
Acadia
Phil Mickelson said this Maine hike 'is one of the coolest things I’ve done' August 6, 2019 | 10:21 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives by bus to the Detroit Lions' NFL football training facility in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
Patriots
How does Tom Brady do it? It starts with science and ends with something less precise August 6, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Patriots experts had to say about Tom Brady's contract extension August 6, 2019 | 6:52 AM
Miami Marlins' Isan Diaz hits a home run in his major league debut during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
MLB
Springfield's Isan Diaz hit a home run in his MLB debut. His dad's reaction was priceless. August 6, 2019 | 1:54 AM
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts asserts his leadership to spark the Red Sox August 6, 2019 | 12:18 AM
Andrew Benintendi drops to a knee on his two-RBI double during the seventh inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox halt 8-game skid with 7-5 win over KC August 5, 2019 | 10:20 PM
J.D. Martinez runs hit a two-run home run during a July 27 game against the Yankees at Fenway Park.
Ailing slugger
J.D. Martinez scratched with back tightness August 5, 2019 | 7:24 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Actor Mark Wahlberg looks on prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patriots
Is Mark Wahlberg re-considering his Patriots fandom? August 5, 2019 | 6:53 PM
NBA
What Gregg Popovich had to say after Day 1 of Team USA training camp August 5, 2019 | 6:28 PM
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Red Sox
The Yankees are apparently trolling the Red Sox with clubhouse music again August 5, 2019 | 6:02 PM
FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, Don Banks is shown during an NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. Banks, who covered pro football for more than three decades, including 16 years for Sports Illustrated, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Banks was 56. Banks passed away on Sunday after covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions in Canton, Ohio. Paramedics were called to his hotel, where he was pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Don Banks
The football world is grieving the death of NFL writer Don Banks August 5, 2019 | 4:19 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JULY 27, 2019: Quarterback Tom Brady takes the field before the New England Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA on July 27, 2019. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Sports reporter:
Patriots
'I'm secure for this year': Tom Brady discussed his new contract with the Patriots August 5, 2019 | 3:52 PM
Alejandro Bedoya
Soccer
Soccer player Alejandro Bedoya used his goal celebration to call out Congress over gun violence August 5, 2019 | 10:52 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces reporters before an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Bill Belichick happy Patriots reached an agreement with Tom Brady August 5, 2019 | 10:32 AM
Tasked with stopping a seven-game losing streak at the season's most critical time, David Price's night was done after just eight outs.
Red Sox
Take your pick: Roots of this Red Sox debacle go deep, wide August 5, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Former NFL player Ty Law, second from right, poses with, from left to right, Deion Branch, Bill Belichick, Willie McGinest, Richard Seymour and Rodney Harrison during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Bill Belichick received a shoutout from an unexpected player at Pro Football Hall of Fame August 5, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Mike Reiss
Patriots
ESPN's Mike Reiss on covering the Patriots and dealing with Bill Belichick August 5, 2019 | 5:00 AM
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Red Sox
Aaron Judge, Yankees pound David Price for 4-game sweep of Red Sox August 5, 2019 | 2:05 AM
Chad Finn
Chad Finn: There are plenty of reasons for the Red Sox’ 2019 flop August 5, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady signs 2-year, $70 million extension with Patriots August 4, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Patriots
Lions' Danny Amendola ready for joint practices with former team August 4, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady signing two-year contract extension August 4, 2019 | 1:23 PM
Foxborough, MA - 8/03/2019 - (1st Half) Los Angeles FC defender Steven Beitashour (3) and New England Revolution forward Brian Wright (7) vie for possession during the first half. The New England Revolution host the Los Angeles FC at Gillette stadium in Foxborough, MA.
LAFC 2, Revolution 0
Los Angeles FC halts Revolution’s 11-game unbeaten streak August 4, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Boston Red Sox Chris Sale reacts to the umpires after being subbed out against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)
Red Sox
Red Sox drop doubleheader to Yankees, extend losing streak August 4, 2019 | 1:01 AM
Former NFL player Ty Law poses with a bust of himself during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Ty Law among those inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame August 3, 2019 | 11:56 PM
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots and teammate Tom Brady #12 celebrate at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
Patriots
Tom Brady's teammates send birthday wishes August 3, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball during NFL football training camp Monday, July 29, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
NFL
Chiefs still pained but motivated by AFC title game loss to Patriots August 3, 2019 | 8:17 AM