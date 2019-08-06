N’Keal Harry has impressed Lions Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay

Patriots fans are hoping for major production from rookie first-round pick N’Keal Harry in the 2019 season. According to a respected voice in the Detroit Lions secondary, Harry could be on his way to delivering.

During the joint practices this week that the Patriots are having against the Lions (ahead of the two teams’ preseason game on Thursday), Harry is already making an impression on opponents.

“Fifty is big,” Detroit cornerback Darius Slay said of the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Harry to Nick Underhill of The Athletic. The 21-year-old has worn No. 50 since joining the Patriots for rookie camp.

“He’s a big boy, man,” Slay continued. “He’s aggressive. He looks like he’s gonna be a big tool for them.”

After a tough start to his camp, Harry has produced a few quality practices. On Tuesday against the Lions, he high-pointed a fade route from Brian Hoyer to haul in the touchdown catch.