What Patriots experts had to say about Tom Brady’s contract extension

"They're going to be back at the negotiating table."

Tom Brady
Tom Brady winds up to pass during practice, Thursday in Foxborough. –AP Photo/Steven Senne
SHARE TWEET
By
6:52 AM

As news broke over the weekend that the Patriots and Tom Brady had agreed on a two-year contract extension, it initially appeared that the 42-year-old’s future in the organization was settled for the foreseeable future.

As terms of the deal have become known, however, the extension may pose more questions than it answered, at least beyond the 2019 season. Brady offered an explanation when asked about the new contract on Monday.

“It’s a unique situation I’m in,” Brady told reporters. “I’m [in the] 20th year with the same team and you know, 42 years old. Pretty much uncharted territory I think for everybody.”

Advertisement

Here’s a quick overview of what experts have said:

The specifics of what the deal means.

On Sunday afternoon, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that the two years of Brady’s extension were “void years,” a salary cap tactic used to create short term space.

According to fellow ESPN reporter Mike Reiss, it’s a “historic” contract for the Patriots, who have never given out a deal like this one.

The deal, as Reiss explained,  means Brady gets an additional $8 million on top of his original 2019 salary (meaning $23 million in total).

“Then they added two more years onto the deal,” Reiss noted, “but those years are actually void years. They’re there for salary cap purposes. They actually don’t exist. It’s very similar to what the Saints did with Drew Brees back in 2016 when they signed him to a five-year extension, but it was actually really a two-year deal because it included three void years on the end of it.”

“They’re going to be back at the negotiating table before the end of this 2019 league year,” Reiss concluded of Brady and the Patriots, citing the void years.

Brady’s salary cap hit for the Patriots is actually lowered by $5.5 million in 2019, due to — as MassLive Patriots reporter Andrew Callahan called it — “cap gymnastics” created by the void years.

Advertisement

“For now, Brady got a pay raise, and the Patriots freed up some valuable cap room” noted NESN’s Doug Kyed.

Looking at the big picture.

“This is what the Patriots do,” wrote Kevin Clark of The Ringer. “They take the savings from Brady’s deal and bring in pieces that help him, particularly midlevel veterans who have fallen out of style with many teams.”

Clark, who wrote about how Brady’s perpetually below-market contract was the real NFL MVP in 2017, believes that this trend has continued in an unbroken way since the New England quarterback first became a star.

“The fact is that the Patriots have more clarity and room to operate after completing this deal,” concluded Clark. “The Patriots operate well under any circumstances, but give them some cap room and a month to make some deals and they’ll probably figure something out—they’ve been doing it for 20 years, which is the length of time they’ve underpaid Tom Brady.”

Buy Tickets

“It’s definitely a win,” said ESPN analyst Ryan Clark of what the deal means for the Patriots. “And when you look at it that way, and you hear about the $8 million that it added to his contract, it was the right thing to do.”

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady
Andrew Benintendi drops to a knee on his two-RBI double during the seventh inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox halt 8-game skid with 7-5 win over KC August 5, 2019 | 10:20 PM
J.D. Martinez runs hit a two-run home run during a July 27 game against the Yankees at Fenway Park.
Ailing slugger
J.D. Martinez scratched with back tightness August 5, 2019 | 7:24 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Actor Mark Wahlberg looks on prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patriots
Why Mark Wahlberg says Patriots-Cowboys Super Bowl matchup would be a 'win-win' August 5, 2019 | 6:53 PM
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Red Sox
The Yankees are apparently trolling the Red Sox with clubhouse music again August 5, 2019 | 6:02 PM
FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, Don Banks is shown during an NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. Banks, who covered pro football for more than three decades, including 16 years for Sports Illustrated, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Banks was 56. Banks passed away on Sunday after covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions in Canton, Ohio. Paramedics were called to his hotel, where he was pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Don Banks
The football world is grieving the death of NFL writer Don Banks August 5, 2019 | 4:19 PM
FOXBORO, MA - JULY 27, 2019: Quarterback Tom Brady takes the field before the New England Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA on July 27, 2019. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Sports reporter:
Patriots
'I'm secure for this year': Tom Brady discussed his new contract with the Patriots August 5, 2019 | 3:52 PM
Alejandro Bedoya
Soccer
Soccer player Alejandro Bedoya used his goal celebration to call out Congress over gun violence August 5, 2019 | 10:52 AM
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faces reporters before an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
Bill Belichick happy Patriots reached an agreement with Tom Brady August 5, 2019 | 10:32 AM
Tasked with stopping a seven-game losing streak at the season's most critical time, David Price's night was done after just eight outs.
Red Sox
Take your pick: Roots of this Red Sox debacle go deep, wide August 5, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Former NFL player Ty Law, second from right, poses with, from left to right, Deion Branch, Bill Belichick, Willie McGinest, Richard Seymour and Rodney Harrison during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Bill Belichick received a shoutout from an unexpected player at Pro Football Hall of Fame August 5, 2019 | 7:41 AM
Mike Reiss
Patriots
ESPN's Mike Reiss on covering the Patriots and dealing with Bill Belichick August 5, 2019 | 5:00 AM
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge watches his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Red Sox
Aaron Judge, Yankees pound David Price for 4-game sweep of Red Sox August 5, 2019 | 2:05 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
Tom Brady signs 2-year, $70 million extension with Patriots August 4, 2019 | 7:10 PM
Patriots
Lions' Danny Amendola ready for joint practices with former team August 4, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Patriots
Tom Brady signing two-year contract extension August 4, 2019 | 1:23 PM
Foxborough, MA - 8/03/2019 - (1st Half) Los Angeles FC defender Steven Beitashour (3) and New England Revolution forward Brian Wright (7) vie for possession during the first half. The New England Revolution host the Los Angeles FC at Gillette stadium in Foxborough, MA.
LAFC 2, Revolution 0
Los Angeles FC halts Revolution’s 11-game unbeaten streak August 4, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Boston Red Sox Chris Sale reacts to the umpires after being subbed out against the New York Yankees in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)
Red Sox
Red Sox drop doubleheader to Yankees, extend losing streak August 4, 2019 | 1:01 AM
Former NFL player Ty Law poses with a bust of himself during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Patriots
Ty Law among those inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame August 3, 2019 | 11:56 PM
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots and teammate Tom Brady #12 celebrate at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) ***BESTPIX***
Patriots
Tom Brady's teammates send birthday wishes August 3, 2019 | 1:04 PM
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws the ball during NFL football training camp Monday, July 29, 2019, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
NFL
Chiefs still pained but motivated by AFC title game loss to Patriots August 3, 2019 | 8:17 AM
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres celebrates after hitting a grand slam during the first inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Yankees 4-2, losing streak reaches 5 August 2, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Ty Law had 53 interceptions in his career, 36 of them with the Patriots.
Patriots
There was no such thing as a game too big for Ty Law August 2, 2019 | 7:55 PM
Foxborough, MA 12-27-18: CB Stephon Gilmore is pictured during the portion of the New England Patriots practice that was open to the media. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore: 'I try to prove myself every year' August 2, 2019 | 7:46 PM
Newly acquired Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker smiles during a news conference at the Celtics' basketball practice facility, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Celtics
USA Basketball asks for focus to be on who is here, not who isn't August 2, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, is congratulated by Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona after Perez hit a solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
MLB
Terry Francona has eye surgery, misses game August 2, 2019 | 7:08 PM
Red Sox
Protesters draped an anti-prison banner over the Green Monster. Here's why. August 2, 2019 | 5:11 PM
Toronto Raptors center Serge Ibaka (9) and teammate Jeremy Lin (17) tag team Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) as he tries to dunk the ball during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Celtics
For fourth year in a row, Celtics will play on Christmas August 2, 2019 | 5:07 PM
Patriots
Patriots sign wide receiver Cam Meredith August 2, 2019 | 5:02 PM
Red Sox
David Price, J.A. Happ both go on paternity leave August 2, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Isaiah Wynn Patriots training camp
Patriots
6 notes and observations from Day 8 of Patriots training camp August 2, 2019 | 3:14 PM