The Patriots have 10 of the 100 greatest teams in NFL history, according to a USA Today ranking

No New England teams were ranked in the top 15.

Tom Brady Super Bowl trophy
Tom Brady holding the Vince Lombardi trophy during a Patriots Super Bowl victory parade. –Billie Weiss/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET
By
1:14 PM

Before Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, the Patriots had never won a Super Bowl. Since the duo’s partnership began in 2000, New England has etched its name among the league’s elite.

There is no clearer proof of the Patriots’ 21st century golden age than a recent ranking of the 100 greatest NFL teams from USA Today. In total, New England placed 10 teams among the 100, all of which are from the Belichick-Brady era.

An interesting note is that the top Patriots team on the list is from 2007, a season in which New England didn’t win the Super Bowl. Also, no Patriots team made it into the top 15 of the ranking.

Advertisement

17. 2007 Patriots (went 16-0, lost Super Bowl XLII)

19. 2016 Patriots (went 14-2, won Super Bowl LI)

29. 2004 Patriots (went 14-2, won Super Bowl XXXIX)

40. 2014 Patriots (went 12-4, won Super Bowl XLIX)

60. 2003 Patriots (went 14-2, won Super Bowl XXXVIII)

63. 2011 Patriots (went 13-3, lost Super Bowl XLVI)

66. 2012 Patriots (went 12-4, lost AFC Championship Game)

70. 2018 Patriots (went 11-5, won Super Bowl LIII)

72. 2001 Patriots (went 11-5, won Super Bowl XXXVI)

81. 2017 Patriots (went 13-3, lost Super Bowl LI)

The No. 1 team on the list is the 1985 Chicago Bears, with the ’84 49ers, ’62 Packers, ’89 49ers, and ’72 Dolphins rounding out the top five.

The methodology that the article’s author, Nate Davis, provided acknowledges the inevitable subjectivity of a list like this, while also noting that various metrics were taken into account:

Given the way the game and players have evolved, extra weight and consideration was conceded to the modern game — you’ll note all 53 Super Bowl champions are listed, however many of the NFL and AFL champions prior to 1966 didn’t receive similar recognition. Metrics like titles won, victories, point differentials and such — which cut across generations with some level of equality — were taken into account, though there was also plenty of room for opinion and art in the final analysis.

Belichick, always known for his historical knowledge of the sport, has been involved in an NFL top 100 project of his own recently. The Patriots coach is prominently involved in an upcoming NFL Films series about the top 100 players in football history.

TOPICS: Patriots Bill Belichick Tom Brady
Foxborough - 08/01/19 - Tom Brady prepares to take a snap at New England Patriots practice in Foxborough. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Ben Volin) Topic: (patriots)
Patriots
How Tom Brady's new contract fits Bill Belichick's plan August 7, 2019 | 12:47 PM
Kyle Van Noy Max Kellerman Tom Brady
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy initially wasn't happy about being traded to the Patriots August 7, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Jakobi Meyers
Patriots
Meet the undrafted rookie receiver getting first-team reps in the Patriots offense August 7, 2019 | 9:18 AM
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker are the four Celtics players who will suit up for Team USA to compete in the FIBA World Cup this year.
Celtics
Breaking down the 12-man Team USA roster, which could feature multiple Celtics August 7, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Kansas City's Jorge Soler watches his home run blast during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Soler blasts 2 long home runs, Royals top Red Sox 6-2 August 6, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Red Sox
'My hands are going to start sweating' August 6, 2019 | 9:00 PM
David Price walks off the mound during the third inning of an Aug. 4 game against the Yankees.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Does anyone still believe the Red Sox will make the playoffs? August 6, 2019 | 6:52 PM
Ryen Russillo, left, and ESPN's Scott Van Pelt in 2009.
Media
Ryen Russillo joins The Ringer August 6, 2019 | 5:40 PM
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 1: Anthony Brown #13 of the Boston College Eagles hands the ball off to AJ Dillon #2 during their game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Alumni Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
College Sports
BC running back AJ Dillon looks to carry Eagles to bigger things August 6, 2019 | 5:40 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks and CBS Sports Jenny Dell Globe photo by Bill Brett
Red Sox
Jenny Dell and Will Middlebrooks are expecting their second child August 6, 2019 | 5:13 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during a joint workout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Patriots
12 things we learned from the 'Men's Health' Tom Brady profile August 6, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn, left, greets New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a combined NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
Patriots
Here's how much other teams would supposedly offer Tom Brady in free agency August 6, 2019 | 3:24 PM
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) lines up against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Chicago. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Patriots
Ex-Lion Kyle Van Noy is enjoying his return August 6, 2019 | 3:14 PM
N'Keal Harry makes a catch during Patriots training camp.
Patriots
N'Keal Harry has impressed Lions Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay August 6, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia meets the media at an open practice at Ford Field, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Patriots
Matt Patricia discussed his relationship with Bill Belichick August 6, 2019 | 12:16 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 05: Kemba Walker #26 and Marcus Smart #40 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team laugh during a break in a scrimmage during a practice session at the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team World Cup minicamp at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on August 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Celtics
Marcus Smart says the Celtics are already building team chemistry August 6, 2019 | 11:51 AM
Bruins
Bruins will play 12 games on national TV in 2019-20 August 6, 2019 | 11:00 AM
David Ortiz takes a selfie with Pedro Martinez, and Manny Ramirez holding the World Series trophy.
Red Sox
Manny Ramirez provided an update after visiting David Ortiz August 6, 2019 | 10:29 AM
Phil Mickelson
Acadia
Phil Mickelson said this Maine hike 'is one of the coolest things I’ve done' August 6, 2019 | 10:21 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady arrives by bus to the Detroit Lions' NFL football training facility in Allen Park, Mich., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)
Patriots
How does Tom Brady do it? It starts with science and ends with something less precise August 6, 2019 | 8:34 AM
Tom Brady
Patriots
What Patriots experts had to say about Tom Brady's contract extension August 6, 2019 | 6:52 AM
Miami Marlins' Isan Diaz hits a home run in his major league debut during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
MLB
Springfield's Isan Diaz hit a home run in his MLB debut. His dad's reaction was priceless. August 6, 2019 | 1:54 AM
Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts asserts his leadership to spark the Red Sox August 6, 2019 | 12:18 AM
Dan Shaughnessy
Dave Dombrowski may have to take the fall for Red Sox’ falloff August 6, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Andrew Benintendi drops to a knee on his two-RBI double during the seventh inning.
Red Sox
Red Sox halt 8-game skid with 7-5 win over KC August 5, 2019 | 10:20 PM
J.D. Martinez runs hit a two-run home run during a July 27 game against the Yankees at Fenway Park.
Ailing slugger
J.D. Martinez scratched with back tightness August 5, 2019 | 7:24 PM
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Actor Mark Wahlberg looks on prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patriots
Is Mark Wahlberg re-considering his Patriots fandom? August 5, 2019 | 6:53 PM
NBA
What Gregg Popovich had to say after Day 1 of Team USA training camp August 5, 2019 | 6:28 PM
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge celebrates his solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Red Sox
The Yankees are apparently trolling the Red Sox with clubhouse music again August 5, 2019 | 6:02 PM
FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, Don Banks is shown during an NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. Banks, who covered pro football for more than three decades, including 16 years for Sports Illustrated, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. Banks was 56. Banks passed away on Sunday after covering the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions in Canton, Ohio. Paramedics were called to his hotel, where he was pronounced dead. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Don Banks
The football world is grieving the death of NFL writer Don Banks August 5, 2019 | 4:19 PM