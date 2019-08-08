Patriots receiver Josh Gordon reportedly applies to NFL for reinstatement

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — According to an ESPN report, Josh Gordon has officially applied to the NFL for reinstatement. He is serving an indefinite suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. Gordon was hit with the ban Dec. 20 and missed New England’s final two regular-season games and their playoff march to the Super Bowl.

Gordon became a big part of the New England offense after his arrival in Week 3, catching 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns. His return would be a huge boost to the offense.

It’s unclear if Gordon would be suspended for any games if and when he’s reinstated.

“Once he gets on the right track, we’ll get to that place,’’ commissioner Roger Goodell said in March. “But I think right now, he has had a complete focus on, ‘I have to get myself all cleared in the right place before I can get back on the field.’ ’’

It’s also unknown what plans the Patriots would have for Gordon if he’s allowed to return, but he did sign his restricted free agent tender in the spring, which includes a base salary of $2.025 million.