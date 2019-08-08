FROM

Kearse suffers broken leg versus Patriots, report says

Detroit receiver Jermaine Kearse suffered a broken leg on the Lions first offensive series of the preseason Thursday against the Patriots.

Detroit receiver Jermaine Kearse suffered a broken leg on the Lions first offensive series of the preseason Thursday against the Patriots. –David Richard/AP
August 8, 2019

Detroit receiver Jermaine Kearse suffered a broken leg on the Lions first offensive series of the preseason Thursday against the Patriots, according to NFL.com. The 29-year-old veteran, in his first season with Detroit, was blocking near the sideline on a running play when a New England defender missed the tackle and appeared to land on the back of Kearse’s left leg.

Kearse had his leg placed in an air cast and was carted off the field.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 210-pounder had 37 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown last season for the Jets.

