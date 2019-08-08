These are the uniform numbers assigned to Patriots rookies

Patriots rookies have received their position-specific jersey numbers ahead of tonight’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. The numbers are subject to change ahead of the regular season.

The Patriots’ preseason opener tonight means rookies have been assigned traditional numbers specific to their positions. These are always subject to change, with N’Keal Harry currently going from 50 to 10. Newly signed Cameron Meredith (PUP) is included on the list: pic.twitter.com/In1G53XyI2 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 8, 2019

One of the most interesting pieces from this is that N’Keal Harry is taking No. 10, which belonged to wide receiver Josh Gordon last season. Gordon remains suspended indefinitely by the NFL.

Chase Winovich was given No. 50, a number worn by other Patriots greats like Mike Vrabel and Rob Ninkovich.

The Patriots play their first preseason game tonight against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. The regular season begins on September 8, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.