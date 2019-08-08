These are the uniform numbers assigned to Patriots rookies

N'Keal Harry's new number has left some wondering about the future of Josh Gordon.

New England Patriots lineman Chase Winovich (52) walks on the field at the Detroit Lions NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park, Mich.
Chase Winovich walks on the field at the Detroit Lions' training facility. –(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By
8:06 AM

Patriots rookies have received their position-specific jersey numbers ahead of tonight’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions. The numbers are subject to change ahead of the regular season.

One of the most interesting pieces from this is that N’Keal Harry is taking No. 10, which belonged to wide receiver Josh Gordon last season. Gordon remains suspended indefinitely by the NFL.

Chase Winovich was given No. 50, a number worn by other Patriots greats like Mike Vrabel and Rob Ninkovich.

The Patriots play their first preseason game tonight against the Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. The regular season begins on September 8, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

