5 takeaways from the Patriots’ preseason-opening win over the Lions

With analysis on Jakobi Myers, N'Keal Harry, and Jarrett Stidham.

New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit.
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit. –AP
SHARE TWEET
By
Dave D'Onofrio
6:58 AM

COMMENTARY

Five takeaways from the Patriots’ preseason opener, a thorough, 31-3 thrashing of the Lions that suggests Bill Belichick’s team has made the most of its first two weeks of practice…

JAKOBI MEYERS SHINES

By most accounts, Patriots training camp has generally been an exercise dominated by the defense — but, still, undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers has managed to create a buzz among the receiving corps. And his performance in the Pats’ first exhibition should only enhance the excitement over what he’s done in practice.

The 6-foot-2 product of North Carolina State finished with six catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns, and as impressive as those numbers are for a pro debut, the nature of that production was arguably even more encouraging.

Advertisement

His first two catches were both nifty snags amid heavy traffic, the second coming in the end zone after he was held while coming out of his cut. Despite the contact, he fought through and extended his arms to reel in Brian Hoyer’s throw.

His other touchdown came from Jarrett Stidham on the next drive, when he shook his mark at the line, created space, then sprinted across the goal line and caught a short pass in stride. He showed quickness in tight space there, then before the end of the half he went over the middle of the field to make a catch down the field. After that, he opened the second half with a well-executed drag route that ended with the ball in his hands along the left sideline.

There was diversity in his routes and his receptions, and absolutely no evidence to corroborate the combine data suggesting he was the second-slowest receiver in this year’s draft. After that evaluation process, the league’s own tracking system rated him as a 50-50 shot to make an NFL roster.

After Thursday, the question doesn’t seem to be whether he belongs in the league — but rather if he wins a prominent role with the league’s reigning champs.

Advertisement

N’KEAL HARRY POPS, BUT LEAVES

While Meyers never heard his name called during the draft weekend, N’Keal Harry heard his on the opening night of the festivities, when the Patriots made him their first-round pick. To this point, Harry has reportedly looked like more of a project, but he flashed some enticing skills in his first preseason tilt — at least until he left with an apparent leg injury.

Hoyer first went Harry’s way with the Pats facing a third and 10, and the rookie executed perfectly. Working outside to the quarterback’s left, Harry went hard at the cornerback, broke off his route at 12 yards, used his arms to shed the coverage, then went horizontal with his hands extended to squeeze the bullet Hoyer had delivered. It was a crisp exhibition of his size and strength.

Buy Tickets

Harry was aligned to the left the next time Hoyer went to him, too. This time, the quarterback slung a pass to Harry’s back shoulder, and even with a defender all over him he was able to haul in the pass. Again, the strength of his hands was on display, as was his size, with his 6-foot-4 wingspan just too much for the defender.

He scooted with the ball for a bit after the catch, picking up 25 yards before being spun down. When he fell, there was no whistle initially — so Harry got up and ran a few yards farther, prompting a Detroit defender to tackle him again. When he got to his feet, it was with a slight limp, and although he rejoined the huddle he was pulled off the field before the next play and didn’t return.

He left under his own power, but what’s concerning is that Harry also exited one of this week’s joint practices with what seemed to be a similar problem. At the least, it’s something to monitor — though it could be something that costs the rookie valuable time getting up to speed with an offense that could use him.

Advertisement

WILL THERE BE A BATTLE FOR THE BACKUP JOB?

After a week in which so much time and words were spent talking about the future of the starting quarterback, Tom Brady’s backups got their chance behind center. And both were excellent.

The 33-year-old Hoyer looked a guy with varsity experience playing in the JV game, flexing his command of the offense to control the game and score on two of his three series while going 12-for-14 on his throws.

Hoyer’s job is presumed by most to be safe, but he played as though he had something to prove — and based on the way Stidham performed after subbing in, it may be reasonable for Hoyer to be feeling some pressure. Stidham finished 14-for-24, picking up 179 yards and a score, but the fourth-rounder looked even better than a 95.7 rating would suggest.

There were some missed throws that he’d like to have back, sure, but he looked comfortable from start to finish. Physically, he escaped when he needed to, he navigated the pocket, and he threw the ball extremely well, even when under pressure. On the mental side, he handled the two-minute drill efficiently before halftime, and he commanded the huddle so effectively that the play clock never appeared to be an issue, nor did he ever look lost while surveying the other side of scrimmage.

Of course, what Stidham saw from the Lions in Week 1 of the preseason is nothing like he would likely be seeing from a defense that had prepared and installed a gameplan designed to destroy them during a regular-season contest. Hoyer knows what that’s like, which is why his job as the Pats’ primary backup is likely secure. However, if this proves to truly be a starting point for Stidham, and he can build from here, it could at least make for some interesting conversation for the coaches when deciding who’ll be active on game day — if not leading up to roster cuts.

THE PATS’ FRONT SEVEN DOMINATES THE FIRST HALF

The Lions finished the game with 93 yards of offense, 51 of which came on their last legitimate series. During the first half they had a sequence of series that produced four, seven, five, negative-seven, and negative-13 yards, that ineptitue perhaps due in part to Detroit’s overall lack of urgency, but certainly spurred on to a significant extent by the dominance of New England’s defense front.

The Patriots finished with nine sacks — with the Lions only dropping back to pass 26 times, mind you — a telling quantification of just how much their defensive linemen and linebackers had their way. The tone was set early, when several players that project to be part of what the Pats do when the games count for real simply overpowered Detroit’s weak counter. Jamie Collins and Ju’Whaun Bentley registered sacks on back-to-back snaps. Danny Shelton ripped down Tom Savage after collapsing the pocket from the middle. John Simon got in the mix as a tackler, then made a terrific interception in a leaping play at the line. Adam Butler repeatedly got a push as part of the first-team, Derek Rivers had two sacks, and rookie Chase Winovich had 1.5.

It was a terrific first step for a rebuilt defensive coaching staff, including former linebacker Jerod Mayo — and a reminder that as talented as the secondary might be, the front seven of the Patriots’ defense can play, too.

WHO PLAYED, AND WHO DIDN’T

One thing that’s always interesting to see in the preseason is simply who played, who didn’t, and when certain players were deployed. Sometimes it can be telling of their roster status — but sometimes, such as with Jason McCourty a year ago, it proves to not matter much.
That said, Nick Brossette carried the ball 22 times, and Brandon Bolden 12, but none of the Pats’ other running backs (including rookie Damien Harris) toted the rock.

At receiver, Maurice Harris made a fantastic, one-handed catch for a touchdown and played into the second half. Meanwhile, fellow veteran Dontrelle Inman wasn’t really visible until the second half, but after intermission he made a third-down catch, nearly scored a touchdown on a slant, and showed up as a blocker in the run game. Tight end Matt LaCosse also flashed in the passing game, however he hobbled off for the night before the end of the first half.

Along the offensive line, Dan Skipper started at left tackle, where he has lined up at times with Brady behind center during camp — though the rest of the presumed starters in that group didn’t see the field. Neither did Isaiah Wynn.

On the other side, Duron Harmon (whose role decreased as last year progressed) started at safety. JC Jackson also started in the secondary, manning one outside corner, while second-round pick Joejuan Williams was on the other side to start. Williams stuck his nose in to make a couple of tackles near the line, but also took a foolish late-hit penalty. Collins, Bentley, Butler, and Shelton were also among the more noteworthy starters.

In the kicking game, rookie Jake Bailey handled kickoffs and also got the first crack at punting. Ryan Allen took over in the second half, and maintained his role as the holder for Stephen Gostkowski (who missed one of his two field-goal tries). Braxton Berrios and Gunner Olszewski shared return duties on Detroit’s seven punts.

TOPICS: Patriots Training Camp Patriots training camp
Nicole Yang
For one night, Chris Sale looked like an ace August 8, 2019 | 11:44 PM
PATRIOTS 31, LIONS 3
Jakobi Meyers impresses as Patriots rout Lions in exhibition season opener August 8, 2019 | 10:35 PM
Red Sox
Sale fans 13 in two-hitter, Red Sox beat Angels 3-0 August 8, 2019 | 9:42 PM
Lions' wide receiver Jermaine Kearse reportedly suffered a broken leg playing against the Patriots.
Patriots
Kearse suffers broken leg vs. Patriots, report says August 8, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Red Sox
David Price on 10-day IL with cyst on left wrist August 8, 2019 | 4:39 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham passes the ball during an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
How Patriots rookies are performing in their first training camp August 8, 2019 | 3:18 PM
NFL
Browns trade RB Duke Johnson to Texans for 2020 draft pick August 8, 2019 | 12:58 PM
7/14/05 -- OPS -- 1980 Marathon -- April 21, 1980 photo -- First woman to finish - Rosie Ruiz
Obituary
Rosie Ruiz, who was stripped of 1980 Boston Marathon title, dies at 66 August 8, 2019 | 12:23 PM
Kevin Durant Kyrie Irving
NBA
Kevin Durant says free agent decision wasn't 'planned' with Kyrie Irving August 8, 2019 | 10:30 AM
New England Patriots lineman Chase Winovich (52) walks on the field at the Detroit Lions NFL football training facility, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Allen Park, Mich.
Patriots
These are the uniform numbers assigned to Patriots rookies August 8, 2019 | 8:06 AM
After failing to finish off the Royals in the late innings on Wednesday, the weather ensured the game didn't finish, period.
Red Sox
Thoughts on Dustin Pedroia, Mike Trout, and what's next for the Red Sox August 8, 2019 | 7:46 AM
Patriots
Here's the latest on Josh Gordon August 8, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Red Sox
Chad Finn: When will the dark clouds hovering over the Red Sox ever dissipate? August 8, 2019 | 1:46 AM
After failing to finish off the Royals in the late innings on Wednesday, the weather ensured the game didn't finish, period.
Red Sox
Red Sox, Royals suspended by rain tied 4-4 in 10th August 8, 2019 | 1:20 AM
Former USA Basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum after the U.S. training camp practice Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. Tatum played for Krzyzewski at Duke. Krzyzewski is in Las Vegas for a couple days to show support to new USA coach Gregg Popovich and his staff as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup in China. (AP Photo/Tim Reynolds)
Celtics
Mike Krzyzewski, Jayson Tatum reunite at USA Basketball practice August 7, 2019 | 6:46 PM
Olympics
Simone Biles, in tears, blasts USA Gymnastics: 'You couldn't protect us' August 7, 2019 | 5:43 PM
NFL
In video, Colin Kaepernick says he's 'still ready' to return August 7, 2019 | 4:50 PM
Boston MA - 7-17-2019 - The Boston Celtics introduced their two new players, Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter to the media during an event held at the Auerbach Center. Walker is pictured as he departs after doing an interview with the teams local brodcast outlet following the formal part of the event. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Celtics
Kemba Walker on playing for a contender: 'It doesn't even sound right' August 7, 2019 | 3:31 PM
Dustin Pedroia
Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia underwent a 'joint preservation procedure' on his knee August 7, 2019 | 2:48 PM
Tom Brady Super Bowl trophy
Patriots
Patriots have 10 of the 100 greatest teams in NFL history, according to USA Today ranking August 7, 2019 | 1:14 PM
Foxborough - 08/01/19 - Tom Brady prepares to take a snap at New England Patriots practice in Foxborough. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Ben Volin) Topic: (patriots)
Patriots
How Tom Brady's new contract fits Bill Belichick's plan August 7, 2019 | 12:47 PM
Kyle Van Noy Max Kellerman Tom Brady
Patriots
Kyle Van Noy initially wasn't happy about being traded to the Patriots August 7, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Jakobi Meyers
Patriots
Meet the undrafted rookie receiver getting first-team reps in the Patriots offense August 7, 2019 | 9:18 AM
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker are the four Celtics players who will suit up for Team USA to compete in the FIBA World Cup this year.
Celtics
Breaking down the 12-man Team USA roster, which could feature multiple Celtics August 7, 2019 | 6:53 AM
Kansas City's Jorge Soler watches his home run blast during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Soler blasts 2 long home runs, Royals top Red Sox 6-2 August 6, 2019 | 10:26 PM
Red Sox
'My hands are going to start sweating' August 6, 2019 | 9:00 PM
David Price walks off the mound during the third inning of an Aug. 4 game against the Yankees.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Does anyone still believe the Red Sox will make the playoffs? August 6, 2019 | 6:52 PM
Ryen Russillo, left, and ESPN's Scott Van Pelt in 2009.
Media
Ryen Russillo joins The Ringer August 6, 2019 | 5:40 PM
CHESTNUT HILL, MA - SEPTEMBER 1: Anthony Brown #13 of the Boston College Eagles hands the ball off to AJ Dillon #2 during their game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Alumni Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
College Sports
BC running back AJ Dillon looks to carry Eagles to bigger things August 6, 2019 | 5:40 PM
7-17-2014 Boston, Mass. Over 500 guests attended NVRGT Night hosted by Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester and his Farrah to benefit Pediatric Center Researsh Foundation, the event was held at the House of Blues. L. to R. are Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks and CBS Sports Jenny Dell Globe photo by Bill Brett
Red Sox
Jenny Dell and Will Middlebrooks are expecting their second child August 6, 2019 | 5:13 PM