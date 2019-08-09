Patriots preseason opener draws strong TV ratings

The Patriots picked up right where they left off Thursday night on both the field and the television ratings

The defending Super Bowl champions opened the preseason with a 31-3 win over the Lions in Detroit. The game also dominated the local television ratings, earning a 12.6 household rating in the Boston market for the broadcast on Channel 4.

It was the highest rating for a television program in the Boston market this week.

Combined with the broadcast on Channel 9 in Manchester, N.H., the game had a 13.7 HH rating and a 27 share in the Boston DMA.

The Red Sox, who beat the Angels, 3-0, behind Chris Sale’s 13-strikeout gem, had a 4.83 household rating on NESN in Boston.