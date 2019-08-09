Morning sports update: Jets’ Sam Darnold cited ‘competitive edge’ as reason for not wishing Tom Brady a happy birthday

The Red Sox defeated the Angels 3-0 on Thursday night behind eight shutout innings from Chris Sale. Though Boston’s ace has had a difficult season, he delivered a vintage performance at Fenway Park, striking out 13.

The Patriots opened the team’s 2019 preseason schedule with a 31-3 win over Matt Patricia’s Lions. A plethora of New England rookies made impressive debuts, including undrafted rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who made six catches and scored two touchdowns.

Looking ahead to Friday, the Red Sox face the Angels again at Fenway tonight at 7:10 p.m. Also, the English Premier League season begins at 3 p.m. EST with Liverpool hosting Norwich City.

Jets quarterback explained why he snubbed a Tom Brady birthday video: For Tom Brady’s recent 42nd birthday, a few NFL players from other teams combined for a video wishing the Patriots’ quarterback their best. One player who was requested to play a role declined, however, though he bares no ill-will towards Brady.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, twenty years younger than Brady, said no to being included in the video while simultaneously paying homage to Brady’s competitiveness and longevity in his explanation.

“I’m going to get every competitive edge I can, because he’s going to do the same thing,” Darnold told Yahoo Sports’s Charles Robinson. “He’s the ultimate competitor. He’s exactly where I want to be when I’m his age. To chase that, I can’t be giving him anything.”

Asked if simply wishing Brady a happy birthday in a video was actually going to deprive him of a competitive edge against the Patriots, Darnold was unequivocal.

“For sure,” Darnold responded. “If I see him after a game, I’ll tell him good game and all that stuff. But I don’t want to give him anything. Especially to him. No.”

Happy birthday to the 🐐! Some of the NFL's best wanted to wish @TomBrady a very happy 42nd birthday! 🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/44g0Owd7mf — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 3, 2019

The Patriots play the Jets in Week 3 of the regular season at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 22, and on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 21.

Trivia: Undrafted rookie wide receiver Jakobi Meyers scored a pair of touchdowns in the Patriots’ preseason debut on Thursday night. A year ago, another undrafted rookie also scored twice in the team’s first preseason game. Who was the player who scored two touchdowns in New England’s 2018 preseason opener?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He shares a first name with the son of Simpsons character Chief Wiggum.

More from Boston.com:

The Patriots apparently have a new kicker: While the Patriots’ preseason opener went fairly smoothly, one glaring mistake was in a specific jersey name. Kicker Stephen Gostkowski’s name was spelled incorrectly:

Maybe spell check next time pic.twitter.com/WG9Lvw5rKZ — Tim Langlois (@timlanglois) August 9, 2019

Alex Cora was elated with the short game: Because of the low score in the Red Sox’ win over the Angels — highlighted by Chris Sale’s 13-strikeout dominance — the total game time was just two hours and 16 minutes. Boston manager Alex Cora was forced to grapple with a new problem: What to do with his unforeseen free time.

“Honestly when I got to the clubhouse, I was like, ‘What do we do now?'” Cora joked. “We’ve got so much time. I can play with my kids at home, finally do something, because whenever I get home, they’re sleeping. I don’t even know what to do with my life now.”

Lil Wayne has a pretty clear football philosophy regarding Tom Brady:

An Englishman scored on his first…try: Former English rugby player Christian Wade, 28, wanted to see if he could make it in the NFL. Wade, who ranks third all-time in Premiership Rugby tries (scores), took his very first carry in the preseason for a 65-yard touchdown:

From rugby star to the NFL … Christian Wade scored a 65-yard touchdown in his first-ever football game 💪 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8nr0P5TXgP — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2019

On this day: In 1988, the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings completed a true blockbuster trade, as Wayne Gretzky headed from the Stanley Cup champions to Southern California. It remains one of the highest-profile trades in any sport ever to occur.

Along with Gretzky — who at 27 was in his prime and just helped Edmonton win its fourth championship in five season — the Oilers also sent center Mike Krushelnyski and defenseman Marty McSorley to Los Angeles in exchange for center Jimmy Carson, first-round pick Martin Gelinas, future first round picks in 1989, 1991 and 1993, and $15 million.

The result of the deal was that the Oilers still managed to win another Stanley Cup in 1990 without “the Great One” thanks to Mark Messier’s Hart Trophy season as well as an array of talent that remained on the team. The Kings with Gretzky went to the playoffs for five straight seasons, including a Stanley Cup appearance in 1993. His greater legacy was elevating the game of hockey in the U.S., inspiring a new generation of players.

And in 2016, the “Final Five” USA gymnastics team — captained by Aly Raisman — won its second consecutive Team All-Around gold medal:

Daily highlight: Browns returner Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi has had a difficult journey to get his opportunity in the NFL, but he made the most of it in his preseason debut. His teammates were elated after he returned a punt for a touchdown with an electrifying return.

In April, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi was sleeping outside and had to talk his way into a workout with the @Browns … Tonight, he scored a TD in his first #NFLPreseason game and his teammates were hyped 🧡 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/CO6R5vnktl — ESPN (@espn) August 9, 2019

Trivia answer: Ralph Webb