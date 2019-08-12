Bill Belichick chatted with Jon Bon Jovi at Patriots training camp

The Bill Belichick and Jon Bon Jovi friendship continues.

Bon Jovi made an appearance Monday at Patriots training camp, where he was spotted talking, smiling, and laughing with Belichick.

Bill Belichick and Jon Bon Jovi (assumedly) talking about all things New Jersey before #Patriots practice pic.twitter.com/OFpfEGeNdX — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) August 12, 2019

The two have been friends since the 1980s, and the rocker has been a regular attendee at Gillette Stadium since the early 2000s.

In 2017, during the AFC Championship game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Gillette crowd sang “Livin’ on a Prayer,” prompting Bon Jovi to join in.

Belichick told ESPN’s Mike Reiss that it was a “special” moment: “Jon, I mean I’ve heard him play that song dozens of times but he had that place rocking, maybe a little more than we did. Yeah, pretty impressive. He’s a great friend, been a friend for a long time all the way back into the ’80s.”

Advertisement

Patriots fans broke out into the same song back in January against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bon Jovi didn’t hesitate to join in. Again.