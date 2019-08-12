Bill Belichick weighed in on Jakobi Meyers

Jakobi Meyers has received a lot of preseason hype, but Bill Belichick said the undrafted rookie receiver has a lot to learn in the NFL.

“Yeah, [Meyers] has some experience playing receiver and playing quarterback and all that. He’s got a long way to go in this league,” Belichick said at a Monday morning press conference. “I certainly wouldn’t put him into the seasoned veteran category. I mean, there’s no rookie that would fall into that category. We’ll see. We have a long way to go.”

Meyers backed up early praise at training camp by catching 6 passes for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 31-3 preseason win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

“Whatever it is, it is at this point,” Belichick said when asked about Meyers’s speed. “We’ve had an off-season of training. Veterans [have] longer than the rookies have, but we’ve had off-season training. They’re playing football now. Whatever it is, it is. I’m not sure how much more we can improve it in the short run. Maybe marginally, but right now it’s about being able to play football. That’s what we’re all trying to do. Whatever it is, it is.”

Meyers attended North Carolina State and was picked up by the Patriots this offseason after going undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft. He started his career as a quarterback before making the switch to wide receiver for his sophomore year.

The Patriots go on the road for a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. Saturday.