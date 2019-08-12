Bill Belichick weighed in on Jakobi Meyers

"He's got a long way to go in this league," the coach said Monday.

Jakobi Meyers is congratulated by teammates after his 5-yard touchdown reception.
Jakobi Meyers is congratulated by teammates after his 5-yard touchdown reception. –(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
SHARE TWEET
By
12:02 PM

Jakobi Meyers has received a lot of preseason hype, but Bill Belichick said the undrafted rookie receiver has a lot to learn in the NFL. 

“Yeah, [Meyers] has some experience playing receiver and playing quarterback and all that. He’s got a long way to go in this league,” Belichick said at a Monday morning press conference. “I certainly wouldn’t put him into the seasoned veteran category. I mean, there’s no rookie that would fall into that category. We’ll see. We have a long way to go.”

Meyers backed up early praise at training camp by catching 6 passes for 69 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 31-3 preseason win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

Advertisement

“Whatever it is, it is at this point,” Belichick said when asked about Meyers’s speed. “We’ve had an off-season of training. Veterans [have] longer than the rookies have, but we’ve had off-season training. They’re playing football now. Whatever it is, it is. I’m not sure how much more we can improve it in the short run. Maybe marginally, but right now it’s about being able to play football. That’s what we’re all trying to do. Whatever it is, it is.”

Meyers attended North Carolina State and was picked up by the Patriots this offseason after going undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft. He started his career as a quarterback before making the switch to wide receiver for his sophomore year.  

The Patriots go on the road for a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. Saturday.

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Sports
Pablo Sandoval Red Sox
Red Sox
Pablo Sandoval commented on being 'mocked many times for my weight' while with the Red Sox August 12, 2019 | 9:44 AM
Tom Brady s reacts to his teams first quarter touchdown.
Tom Brady
What Tom Brady had to say about selling his house August 12, 2019 | 9:43 AM
Los Angeles Angels' Hansel Robles celebrates striking out Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez to end the baseball game after 10 innings with a 5-4 win over the Red Sox, at Fenway Park, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Red Sox
Red Sox lose to Angels in 10 innings, drop 11 of past 14 August 11, 2019 | 6:33 PM
Patriots
Patriots to add free and reduced-priced parking lots, but there’s a catch August 11, 2019 | 10:30 AM
Red Sox
Mike Trout hits 1st homer at Fenway, Los Angeles Angels rout Red Sox 12-4 August 10, 2019 | 7:49 PM
Carles Gil has nine goals on the season.
Soccer
Carles Gil converts late penalty kick, Revs tie Seattle Sounders 3-3 August 10, 2019 | 6:22 PM
Red Sox pitcher David Price delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees.
Red Sox
David Price said his wrist started 'feeling a lot better' August 10, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the senior women's competition at the 2019 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Friday.
Sports News
Simone Biles takes gymnastics to a new level. Again. August 10, 2019 | 1:21 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: Jayson Tatum #34 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team looks to pass during the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Blue-White exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on August 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Celtics
USA Basketball plays first scrimmage in advance of World Cup August 10, 2019 | 12:50 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox bats sounded off Friday, but the bullpen shone too August 10, 2019 | 12:15 AM
In this file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL game.
NFL
Colin Kaepernick is reportedly eager to play in the NFL again August 9, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers is congratulated by teammates after his 5-yard touchdown reception.
Media
Patriots preseason opener draws strong TV ratings August 9, 2019 | 7:26 PM
Jarrett Stidham in his preseason debut against the Lions.
Patriots
What experts had to say about Jarrett Stidham's Patriots debut August 9, 2019 | 4:40 PM
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 08: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Patriots
What Bill Belichick said about the Patriots' first preseason game. August 9, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Red Sox
For Red Sox minor leaguer who lives in an RV, life is a wonderful road game August 9, 2019 | 4:18 PM
The Boston Celtics logo and Red Auerbach signature are seen on the TD Garden parquet floor before the start of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
Celtics
Here's the Celtics' preseason schedule August 9, 2019 | 3:06 PM
Jakobi Meyers #16 of the New England Patriots scores a second quarter touchdown against Mike Ford #38 of the Detroit Lions in a preseason game.
Sports Q
Sports Q: Will Jakobi Meyers be a contributor to the Patriots this year? August 9, 2019 | 2:20 PM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski delivers a body tackle to WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal during a match at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
Patriots
Mojo Rawley discussed the WWE prospects of his friend Rob Gronkowski August 9, 2019 | 1:51 PM
Darnold Brady
Patriots
Jets' Sam Darnold cited 'competitive edge' as reason for not wishing Tom Brady a happy birthday August 9, 2019 | 10:18 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Detroit.
patriots 31, lions 3
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason-opening win over the Lions August 9, 2019 | 6:58 AM
NFL
Kyler Murray sharp in brief debut as Cardinals edge Chargers August 9, 2019 | 2:15 AM
NFL
Daniel Jones throws TD in only series, Giants beat Jets August 9, 2019 | 12:32 AM
Patriots
Jakobi Meyers impressive as Patriots rout Lions 31-3 August 9, 2019 | 12:16 AM
BOSTON, MA - AUGUST 8: Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox leaves the game after pitching eight shutout innings against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on August 8, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
Red Sox
'It’s not as easy as he made it look tonight, I’ll tell you that' August 8, 2019 | 11:44 PM
01/11/14: Foxborough, MA: The Patritos Stephen Gostkowski booms a late first half punt. The New England Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC divisional playoff game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff) section:sports topic:Patriots-Colts
Patriots
Stephen Gostkowski jersey flub spells trouble August 8, 2019 | 11:40 PM
Red Sox
Sale fans 13 in two-hitter, Red Sox beat Angels 3-0 August 8, 2019 | 9:42 PM
Lions' wide receiver Jermaine Kearse reportedly suffered a broken leg playing against the Patriots.
Patriots
Kearse suffers broken leg vs. Patriots, report says August 8, 2019 | 9:11 PM
Red Sox
David Price on 10-day IL with cyst on left wrist August 8, 2019 | 4:39 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham passes the ball during an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Patriots
How Patriots rookies are performing in their first training camp August 8, 2019 | 3:18 PM
NFL
Browns trade RB Duke Johnson to Texans for 2020 draft pick August 8, 2019 | 12:58 PM