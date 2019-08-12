What Tom Brady had to say about selling his house

Last week, Tom Brady listed his Brookline home for sale and signed a new contract extension that gave him a pay raise for this season, but also makes him a free agent at the end of the season.

Early Monday morning, Brady went on WEEI’s Greg Hill Show to deny that the two things are connected.

“You shouldn’t read into anything,” Brady said. “It takes a long time to sell a house. I don’t know if you guys know, my house is little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life, and any decision that is made has to consider everything.”

As for Brady’s career future, he said that now isn’t the time to think about what’s in store.

“I am certainly at a place — we have been at the same place for a long time, and I love playing for the Patriots. I have such a great relationship with Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick and our team. We’ll worry about that when that happens. This isn’t the time to worry about it.”

The Patriots will play the Titans in a preseason game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.