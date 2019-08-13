Here’s where Patriots players stack up in fantasy football draft rankings

Julian Edelman is New England's top-ranked player in fantasy football average draft position.

Julian Edelman
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman during 2019 mini camp. – (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By
4:41 PM

As successful as the Patriots have been since 2001, fantasy football dominance hasn’t been as consistent. The reality of the “next man up” mentality has often been collective victory at the price of individual stats.

Still, plenty of Patriots players have achieved statistical greatness through the years of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady dynasty. Whether it was Corey Dillon in 2004, Randy Moss in 2007, Rob Gronkowski in several seasons, or Brady over most of his career, New England’s offense has produced its fair share of fantasy superstars.

Looking to 2019 fantasy football rankings, a few Patriots players have the possibility to make a serious impact.

Here’s a quick glance at where a few prominent New England skill players rank in “average draft position” (ADP) across different fantasy football websites:

Tom Brady, quarterback

CBS: 99.68

ESPN: 106.3

Yahoo: 105.1

James White, running back

CBS: 66.12

ESPN: 62.1

Yahoo: 81.5

Sony Michel, running back

CBS: 56.93

ESPN: 57.8

Yahoo: 51.6

Damien Harris, running back

CBS: 129.57

ESPN: 169.0

Yahoo: 127.0

Julian Edelman, wide receiver

CBS: 45.41

ESPN: 33.5

Yahoo: 44.6

N’Keal Harry, wide receiver

CBS: 127.8

ESPN: 150.7

Yahoo: 121.2

