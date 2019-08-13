Here’s where Patriots players stack up in fantasy football draft rankings
Julian Edelman is New England's top-ranked player in fantasy football average draft position.
As successful as the Patriots have been since 2001, fantasy football dominance hasn’t been as consistent. The reality of the “next man up” mentality has often been collective victory at the price of individual stats.
Still, plenty of Patriots players have achieved statistical greatness through the years of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady dynasty. Whether it was Corey Dillon in 2004, Randy Moss in 2007, Rob Gronkowski in several seasons, or Brady over most of his career, New England’s offense has produced its fair share of fantasy superstars.
Looking to 2019 fantasy football rankings, a few Patriots players have the possibility to make a serious impact.
Here’s a quick glance at where a few prominent New England skill players rank in “average draft position” (ADP) across different fantasy football websites:
Tom Brady, quarterback
CBS: 99.68
ESPN: 106.3
Yahoo: 105.1
James White, running back
CBS: 66.12
ESPN: 62.1
Yahoo: 81.5
Sony Michel, running back
CBS: 56.93
ESPN: 57.8
Yahoo: 51.6
Damien Harris, running back
CBS: 129.57
ESPN: 169.0
Yahoo: 127.0
Julian Edelman, wide receiver
CBS: 45.41
ESPN: 33.5
Yahoo: 44.6
N’Keal Harry, wide receiver
CBS: 127.8
ESPN: 150.7
Yahoo: 121.2