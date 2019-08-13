The Patriots have reportedly waived Danny Etling

Danny Etling’s time as a Patriot is apparently over for now.

Etling, who was not present for training camp practice on Tuesday, has been waived by the team, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. The move was somewhat expected, given Etling’s recent position change from backup quarterback to wide receiver.

The Patriots have waived QB/WR Danny Etling, per source. Etling begun working at WR this offseason to try to increase his roster chances. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2019

Though he said all the right things about the transition, and often stayed late after practice, Etling was unable to find his footing among the likes of newcomer Maurice Harris, rookie N’Keal Harry, and undrafted free agent Jakobi Meyers. In New England’s preseason opener vs. the Detroit Lions last Thursday, Etling was targeted once and did not make a catch. He was on the field for just two offensive snaps.

“He worked extremely hard,” Harris said. “He’s a great guy. I think he will keep his head high and be positive about the decision and everything. He was doing good. I hope the best for him in the future.”

Etling’s roster spot first came into question when the Patriots selected quarterback Jarrett Stidham with the 133rd overall pick in this year’s draft. Stidham completed 14 of his 24 passes for 179 yards against the Lions, further cementing his role as the team’s third-string passer.

Drafted 219th overall in 2018, Etling spent the majority of last season as a member of New England’s practice squad. Though he did not log a single snap during the regular season, he sure made a name for himself when he bolted for an 86-yard touchdown during the team’s preseason finale last season.

If Etling clears waivers, the Patriots could still sign him to the practice squad.

“He’s a student of the game,” said fellow wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who roomed with Etling. “He loves the game of football. He studies like nobody I have ever been around.”