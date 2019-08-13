Morning sports update: An NFL analyst referenced ‘The Departed’ while discussing Tom Brady’s contract situation

The Red Sox lost to Cleveland on Monday night, 6-5. Boston is now 8.5 games out of the final American League wildcard spot.

Chris Sale pitches for the Red Sox against Mike Clevinger at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in Cleveland.

Dan Orlovsky’s explanation for the Tom Brady contract situation: Dan Orlovsky, who played quarterback for UConn in college and in the NFL for a decade, weighed in on Tom Brady’s contract situation while a guest on ESPN’s morning show, “Get Up!”

Now an NFL analyst for ESPN, Orlovsky tried to put the recent news that Brady has placed his Brookline home up for sale in perspective.

Advertisement

“Robert Kraft bought the Patriots in 1994 for $179 million,” said Orlovsky. “It’s worth $3.7 billion right now. He would rather lose than not have Tom Brady on his football team or playing for somebody else. Tom Brady, if he’s not playing football for the Patriots, he ain’t playing football. So there is no tie-in there, as well.”

Orlovsky referenced “The Departed” in his explanation of the region’s culture of loyalty, and why he thinks Brady isn’t leaving the Patriots.

“Also, guys, this is Boston, this is New England,” Orlovsky explained. “It is a culture that you don’t turn your back [on] — Bob Kraft is not gonna turn his back on Tom Brady, nor is Tom Brady going to turn his back on Bob Kraft and the people of Boston. You guys ever seen ‘The Departed’? You know what happens when you turn your back on people in Boston? There’s nothing to this.”

Trivia: When Tom Brady was a Patriots rookie in 2000, the team made the unusual choice of keeping four quarterbacks on the roster. Can you name the other three quarterbacks on the team that season?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: Their initials are DB, MB, JF.

Advertisement

More from Boston.com:

Kliff Kingsbury’s start in coaching came with the Patriots: Before he was a coach in college or a first-year head coach in Arizona with the Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury was a makeshift quality control coach with the Patriots in 2003. The then-rookie — he was drafted by New England with a sixth round pick — landed on Injured Reserve. Bill Belichick responded by switching him unofficially to the coaching staff, launching Kingsbury on his new career path.

Initially, Kingsbury wasn’t convinced, though the role provided him with valuable experience.

“I think at that point, I was like, ‘Hell no, I’m never doing this,'” Kingsbury joked to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “But looking back, that was huge as far as what I learned, a crash course from the best organization to ever do it, really. Coach Belichick and Charlie Weis, day-in, day-out, it was like getting a Ph.D. in football.”

Buy Tickets







Brandon Bolden on Bill Belichick’s magic: Running back Brandon Bolden, back with the Patriots for a second time in his career, is trying to make the 53-man roster. The 29-year-old has plenty of experience around Bill Belichick, and he had a interesting explanation for the coach’s style.

“It is different,” Bolden told MassLive’s Nick O’Malley. “Bill has his recipe of spells in that book he has and he does whatever he wants to do, and it works. You come in as a young guy and it’s like, ‘He doesn’t know what he’s talking about.’ But he’s been coaching for 40-plus years for a reason.”

Tacko Fall is hosting “Tacko Tuesday” at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree:

On this day: In 1908, the Red Sox hosted a “Cy Young Day” at the team’s pre-Fenway home: Huntington Avenue Grounds. A crowd of 18,000 fans turned to watch Denton True Young (aka “Cy”) pitch against an assembled All-Star team.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old was in his 17th season, his eighth with Boston, and was a legend in his own time, with more than 450 career wins, three no-hitters, a perfect game, and a World Series win in the Fall Classic’s 1903 debut.

Young would not retire at the end of the season, however, pitching in Cleveland for two-and-a-half seasons before returning to Boston as a member of the National League “Rustlers,” a team that eventually became the Braves. He would total 40 more wins, rounding out a staggering career total of 511. It remains the record by far, as no pitcher has come within 150 wins of the mark in over half a century.

Daily highlight: Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to impress in his rookie season.

Trivia answer: Drew Bledsoe, Michael Bishop, and John Friesz.