Tom Brady hosed down the rookies during a training camp drill

The Patriots had some fun at training camp Tuesday with an unorthodox drill.

Rookie players dived for loose footballs while Tom Brady sprayed them with a hose. Other members of the team also joined in, including coach and former linebacker Jerod Mayo.

Last day of #PatsCamp isn't a blast for everyone. Staffers soak the field, then the rookies have to slip-n-slide through it. Then practice sopping wet. 😖💦 🏈 pic.twitter.com/WLmv3kTxmP — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) August 13, 2019

It’s not the first time for such a drill. The TB12 account tweeted a throwback photo of the quarterback, hose in hand, along with the caption, “Traditions never die! #Hydration”.

Brady also weighed in:

The Patriots head on the road for a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. Saturday.