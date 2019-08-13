Tom Brady hosed down the rookies during a training camp drill
Patriots rookies dived for loose footballs while the quarterback sprayed water on them.
The Patriots had some fun at training camp Tuesday with an unorthodox drill.
Rookie players dived for loose footballs while Tom Brady sprayed them with a hose. Other members of the team also joined in, including coach and former linebacker Jerod Mayo.
Last day of #PatsCamp isn't a blast for everyone. Staffers soak the field, then the rookies have to slip-n-slide through it. Then practice sopping wet. 😖💦 🏈 pic.twitter.com/WLmv3kTxmP
— The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) August 13, 2019
It’s not the first time for such a drill. The TB12 account tweeted a throwback photo of the quarterback, hose in hand, along with the caption, “Traditions never die! #Hydration”.
Traditions never die! #Hydration 😅 @TomBrady https://t.co/yEa4raOj7Z pic.twitter.com/yZBMnOaU43
— TB12 (@TB12sports) August 13, 2019
Brady also weighed in:
I can explain. https://t.co/4K62VkciHS
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 13, 2019
The Patriots head on the road for a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at 7 p.m. Saturday.