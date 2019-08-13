Tom Brady quipped about his search for a new helmet

Tom Brady shared photos Tuesday from training camp and quipped about his search for new equipment in the wake of changes to the NFL’s helmet policy.

“I think they just didn’t like the way the old helmet was working up in New England 🤣🏈,” Brady captioned his Instagram post.

After conducting a study on helmet safety, the league announced in April that 11 helmet models are prohibited from being worn during the 2019 season. Brady, who has worn a Riddell-VSR4 throughout his career, was one of 32 players whose helmets were banned.

Brady — like others — hasn’t been shy about voicing his displeasure with the decision.

Raiders receiver Antonio Brown lost his grievance against the NFL on Monday after his helmet did not meet certification requirements. Brown expressed his opinion about the ruling, but he’s not giving up easily.

If you have a “Schutt Air Advantage adult large helmet,” he’s looking: