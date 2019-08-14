Maria Menounos worked out at the TB12 Center

She worked out with a body coach, tested pliability techniques, and more.

Maria Menounos visits the TB12 Sports Therapy Center at Patriots Place.
Maria Menounos visits the TB12 Sports Therapy Center at Patriots Place. –Courtesy of Goodwin Group PR
By
1:22 PM

Medford native Maria Menounos paid a visit to the TB12 Sports Therapy Center at Patriot Place on Tuesday afternoon.

Menounos, who has been back on the East Coast visiting family, toured the facility, worked out with a body coach, and tested some of the pliability techniques central to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s TB12 Method. Brady even stopped by to say hello after practicing at Gillette Stadium earlier in the day.

“Great day at TB12 Sports learning about all the amazing therapies and body work that they do,” Menounos posted on social media, where she also documented snippets of her experience. “Their youngest client is 3 and their oldest is 89. Most people don’t know that it’s for everyone… at least I didn’t, but I feel like a completely new person.”

Brady and his friend, trainer, and business partner Alex Guerrero opened the Foxborough location of their performance and recovery facilities in September 2013.

The business is expected to expand this summer, with a second location coming to Boylston Street in Back Bay.

