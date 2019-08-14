Morning sports update: Former Patriots coach defends Tom Brady from Rob Parker’s criticism

The Red Sox emerged triumphant over the Indians in 10 innings on Tuesday night, 7-6. Chris Sale became the fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 2,000 career strikeouts.

Chris Sale reached 2,000 career strikeouts in 1,626 IP. The fastest in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/FaBwwLvDfe — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2019

Eric Mangini was not having any of Rob Parker’s Tom Brady criticism: During a guest appearance on Fox Sports’s morning show “Undisputed,” former Patriots defensive coordinator (and Spygate rival) Eric Mangini answered frequent Tom Brady critic Rob Parker.

As Parker continued one of his usual pronouncements of Brady’s decline, Mangini interrupted with a question.

“Can we just talk about your hashtag,” Mangini asked Parker. “Inconsistent Rob Parker.”

Mangini, a Patriots coach from 2000 to 2005, called out Parker for disregarding stats in a previous segment, but then citing stats as the entirety of his argument against Brady.

“Then inconsistent Rob Parker pivots to, ‘This is down, the stats are down, this is down,’ but you know what’s up? Another Super Bowl banner in New England.”

Trivia: Chris Sale became the fastest pitcher to reach 2,000 career strikeouts in MLB history on Tuesday night, beating the previous record set by Pedro Martinez in 2002. When Martinez, a recent Hall of Fame inductee, reached the milestone on April 19, 2002, he was playing on a Red Sox team that had another Hall of Famer. Who was the other Hall of Fame player on the Red Sox that night?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He is the all-time Major League leader in runs scored and caught steals.

More from Boston.com:

Tom Brady is excited for the Patriots’ defense: Linebacker Kyle Van Noy posted on Instagram about Stephon Gilmore being the best cornerback in the league.

“Can’t wait to watch this year!” Tom Brady commented.

Watch all of Rafael Devers’s six hits on a historic Tuesday night:

6 for 6

4 doubles

3 RBI Rafael Devers makes baseball look easy. pic.twitter.com/zX5Ih20xXq — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2019

Antonio Brown showed his frostbitten feet on ‘Hard Knocks’: HBO’s “Hard Knocks” TV show is following the Raiders’ preseason this year. Head coach Jon Gruden and wide receiver Antonio Brown ensure there will be plenty of subplots. One cringeworthy moment occurred when Brown showed the results of frostbite on his feet, which he incurred by going into a cryotherapy session without proper footwear.

On this day: In 2016, Usain Bolt won the men’s 100 meter final at the Rio Olympics for his third straight gold medal in the coveted event:

Daily highlight: Jackie Bradley Jr. gave the Red Sox the lead in the 10th inning with this home run:

JBJ for the lead! pic.twitter.com/W0a1PErnjd — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 14, 2019

Trivia answer: Rickey Henderson