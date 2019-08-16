Chase Winovich quoted Shakespeare on Instagram. Tom Brady told him to ‘study your playbook.’

Tom Brady thinks Chase Winovich has some reading to do, and it’s not Shakespeare.

The Patriots defensive end posted a portrait to Instagram on Thursday, captioning the photo with a few lines from William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar”:

“Lowliness is young ambition’s ladder,

Whereto the climber-upward turns his face;

But when he once attains the upmost round

He then unto the ladder turns his back,

Looks in the clouds, scorning the base degrees

By which he did ascend. Julius Caesar, Act ii. Sc. 1 Shakespeare”

Brady, however, had his own reading recommendation for the rookie.

“Study your playbook,” Brady commented.

“Yes dad right away!” Winovich responded.