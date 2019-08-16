FROM

Patriots WR Josh Gordon being reinstated by NFL

Suspended wide receiver Josh Gordon can return to the Patriots on Sunday. –file/jim davis/Globe staff
Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is being reinstated on a conditional basis, the NFL said in a statement on Friday.

The NFL statement said Gordon is “subject to appropriate progress on clinical care and other arrangements.’’

He can’t report until Sunday, and won’t be able to play in next week’s exhibition game. But Gordon can participate in workouts and attends team meetings.

