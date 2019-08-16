Patriots WR Josh Gordon being reinstated by NFL
Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon is being reinstated on a conditional basis, the NFL said in a statement on Friday.
The NFL statement said Gordon is “subject to appropriate progress on clinical care and other arrangements.’’
He can’t report until Sunday, and won’t be able to play in next week’s exhibition game. But Gordon can participate in workouts and attends team meetings.
League source confirms Josh Gordon has been reinstated by the NFL. He can’t report until Sunday, and won’t be able to play in next week’s preseason game,l. But Gordon will be good to go, and does NOT have to serve a suspension to start the regular season, per source— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) August 16, 2019
