Morning sports update: Tom Brady had a strongly worded reply when asked about a coaching career

The Red Sox begin a three-game series against the Orioles today at Fenway Park, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. Boston is 7.5 games out of the final American League wildcard berth.

The Patriots are set to play the team’s second preseason game at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tennessee against the Titans.

And the Revolution face the Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday also at 7 p.m. as the team continues its push for a playoff spot.

Tom Brady is not interested in coaching: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently celebrated his 42nd birthday, but he doesn’t appear to be on the verge of retiring from playing.

Brady, given his two decades of experience in football’s most mentally demanding position, is a natural candidate for coaching whenever he finishes his playing career. Yet when asked about the possibility of coaching on Thursday, the Patriots quarterback had an adamant response.

“Oh hell no, I’m never coaching,” Brady said. “Playing is enough for me.”

Trivia: As baseball has evolved, the complete game — when one pitcher throws an entire game — has dwindled as a statistic. Which Red Sox pitcher holds the team record for most consecutive complete games with 17 in a row?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: His autograph was a central part of the plot in a 1993 movie.

Malcolm Butler on Julian Edelman’s absence: During the joint practices between the Patriots and Titans, former New England cornerback Malcolm Butler was asked about how things went without wide receiver Julian Edelman involved. The 33-year-old receiver is currently out with a broken thumb.

“Ain’t no fight break out today, so that’ll tell you,” Butler said in an apparent joke according to NESN’s Doug Kyed. Edelman’s characteristic style of steady trash-talking regularly gets under the skin of opposing defensive backs (and sometimes even teammates in practice).

After Celtics rookie Romeo Langford revealed his NBA 2K20 rating on Instagram (72), D’Angelo Russell commented and Langford responded:

INSTAGRAM COMMENT TRASH TALK SZN pic.twitter.com/OyTMemlhJr — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) August 16, 2019

Former UMass wide receiver Andy Isabella scored a touchdown in Thursday’s preseason game for the Cardinals:

On this day: In 2009, Usain Bolt set a new world record in the 100-meter dash, running it in just 9.58 seconds (breaking his own record set exactly a year earlier in the Olympics). It’s the longest standing 100-meter men’s record since Jim Hines first broke the 10-second barrier winning gold in the 1968 Olympic 100-meter final. His record stood until 1983.

Daily highlight: LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. nailed a shot from the bench and called “Steph.”

Trivia answer: Babe Ruth