Tom Brady expected to play in Saturday’s exhibition game vs. Titans

NASHVILLE — If expectations hold, Tom Brady will play in a real(ish) football game on Saturday for the first time since the Super Bowl.

“I just expect to play, and if [Bill Belichick] says, ‘You’re not playing,’ then I’m not playing,’’ Brady said Thursday. “I think there’s a lot of things that factor into his decisions, but I’m not involved in any of those, so I just show up and practice.’’

Neat-o. But Brady should see some good action on the field Saturday night against the Titans in the second preseason game. In the second preseason game last year, he completed 19 of 26 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns with no picks — file that in the department of useless information.

Advertisement

Brady could play a little less with the quick turnaround before the third preseason game against the Panthers next Thursday, but he’s been at this awhile. How much or how little isn’t really the point. The point is just to see him out there playing.

Brady has had a solid camp and has, for the most part, made things look smooth even as he’s throwing to a largely inexperienced group of new receivers. For a few series, the preseason game should offer a chance to see how that holds up against a decent pass rush.