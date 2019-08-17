Tom Brady is reportedly not expected to play against the Tennessee Titans

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is not expected to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

I’m told that Tom Brady is not expected to play tonight. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 17, 2019

The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian confirmed the report.

I can confirm Tom Brady is not playing tonight against the Titans, as first reported by ESPN. He got a ton of reps during the joint practices for the second straight week and looked sharp — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) August 17, 2019

Brady threw 26 passes in the team’s second preseason game last year, and there was speculation that he would see the field Saturday night in Tennessee. However, a few hours before kickoff, Reiss believed that Brady would sit the game out.

After Saturday’s game, the Patriots are slated to face the Carolina Panthers this Thursday and the New York Giants the following Thursday before opening the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8.