Tom Brady is reportedly not expected to play against the Tennessee Titans

He threw 26 passes in the team's second preseason game last year.

Tom Brady reportedly will not play in Saturday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Tom Brady reportedly will not play in Saturday's game against the Tennessee Titans. –Mark Humphrey / AP Photo
SHARE TWEET
By
4:33 PM

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is not expected to play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian confirmed the report.

Brady threw 26 passes in the team’s second preseason game last year, and there was speculation that he would see the field Saturday night in Tennessee. However, a few hours before kickoff, Reiss believed that Brady would sit the game out.

After Saturday’s game, the Patriots are slated to face the Carolina Panthers this Thursday and the New York Giants the following Thursday before opening the regular season against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Advertisement

TOPICS: Patriots Tom Brady NFL
Celtics
Who will be the final cut from the Team USA World Cup roster? August 17, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick issues statement on Josh Gordon August 17, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox honor family of late Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo August 17, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Patriots
Tom Brady expected to play in Saturday’s exhibition game vs. Titans August 17, 2019 | 5:35 AM
GOAT
12 NFL players on what makes Tom Brady the GOAT August 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bill Walton White Sox
MLB
Bill Walton brings his musings to baseball broadcast August 17, 2019 | 4:09 AM
Andrew Benintendi follows through on an RBI triple in the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Benintendi, Porcello lead Red Sox past Orioles, 9-1 August 16, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL August 16, 2019 | 7:24 PM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo bounces back from 5-interception nightmare August 16, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Celtics
Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca excited about makeup of team August 16, 2019 | 5:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (52) after an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Training Camp
A rookie quoted Shakespeare on Instagram. Tom Brady told him to 'study your playbook.' August 16, 2019 | 3:24 PM
Julian Edelman
Fantasy Football
What fantasy football experts are saying about Julian Edelman in 2019 August 16, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Tom Brady during Patriots practice on Aug. 15, 2019.
'Oh hell no'
Tom Brady had a strongly worded reply when asked about a coaching career August 16, 2019 | 9:42 AM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NBA
DeMarcus Cousins tears ACL in a blow to the Lakers, and his career August 15, 2019 | 7:42 PM
Chad Finn
Exceptional seasons from Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts going for naught August 15, 2019 | 5:17 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) presents Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel with a trophy before a combined NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Patriots
Tom Brady gives Mike Vrabel small trophy for Titans' win over Patriots August 15, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Sony Michel during a training camp practice in August, 2019.
Fantasy Football
What fantasy football experts are saying about Sony Michel for the 2019 season August 15, 2019 | 3:54 PM
'Lynchie'
After 37 years, Mike Lynch is signing off at Channel 5 August 15, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Little League
'Why say the Little League pledge before every game if it means nothing?' August 15, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Rafael Devers gave playoff-contending Cleveland fits for three days at Progressive Field.
Commentary
For all the roster science, it's simple lack of execution that's failed the Red Sox August 15, 2019 | 9:37 AM
Danny Ainge
Celtics
Danny Ainge said last season's Celtics 'had too many individual goals' August 15, 2019 | 9:25 AM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 09: Kemba Walker (L) #26 of the 2019 USA Men's National Team talks with head coach Gregg Popovich of the 2019 USA Men's National Team before the 2019 USA Basketball Men's National Team Blue-White exhibition game at T-Mobile Arena on August 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Celtics
As World Cup gets closer, Team USA is working on bonding August 14, 2019 | 8:07 PM
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during a combined NFL football training camp Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Vrabel and Brady were teammates when Vrabel played for the Patriots. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Patriots
There was a lot of trash talk at the first Patriots-Titans joint practice August 14, 2019 | 6:11 PM
Brian Cashman
Police release video of Yankees GM Brian Cashman being stopped at gunpoint August 14, 2019 | 5:24 PM
Rafael Devers hit a solo home run in the third inning.
Red Sox
Devers extends hit streak to 8, Red Sox beat Indians 5-1 August 14, 2019 | 5:17 PM
Patriots
Former Patriot Danny Etling claimed by Falcons August 14, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Media
'[Tuesday] is my last show here at NESN' August 14, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Maria Menounos visits the TB12 Sports Therapy Center at Patriots Place.
TB12
Maria Menounos worked out at the TB12 Center August 14, 2019 | 1:22 PM
Tom Brady Eric Mamgnini
Patriots
A former Patriots coach zinged a vocal Tom Brady critic August 14, 2019 | 10:33 AM
Tom Brady
GOAT
‘He is going to fall off a cliff’: How Tom Brady continues to defy an infamous ESPN prediction August 14, 2019 | 9:53 AM