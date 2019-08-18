Here’s what rookie Damien Harris said after making his Patriots preseason debut

He had over 100 all-purpose yards across the evening.

Damien Harris runs the ball during a week two preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.
Damien Harris runs the ball during a week two preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Saturday. –Wesley Hitt / Getty Images
SHARE TWEET
By
7:53 AM

After sitting out the team’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions last Thursday, rookie running back Damien Harris made his debut Saturday in the Patriots’ 22-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Harris, the 87th overall pick out of the University of Alabama, reportedly missed time due to a hand/wrist injury, but he looked sharp against Tennessee with over 100 all-purpose yards. He carried the ball 14 times for 80 yards, including a 20-yard rush to end the first quarter and a 17-yard scamper in the third. Harris also caught all four passes that came his way for a total of 23 yards, hauling in a 10-yard reception in the first quarter off a feed from quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Advertisement

Harris said he wasn’t more anxious than usual to get on the field because he’d missed his first game. He was thrilled to get on the field at all.

“I just looked at it as my first opportunity to play with this team,” Harris told reporters. “That’s what I was excited about. Last week was in the past, so that wasn’t anything that I was necessarily focusing on this week.”

He credited the other running backs for helping him and fellow rookie Nick Brossette transition to the NFL. Harris doesn’t view the experience of working with those around him as a competition, but rather as a learning opportunity.

“We all just try to be our best, because we know that we all push each other,” he said. “That’s just kind of how we see it. There’s not really any competition, no selfishness, just a brotherhood, and I’m thankful to be a part of it.”

TOPICS: Patriots NFL Football
Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has a chance to emerge as a key contributor in his rookie year.
Patriots
What fantasy football experts are saying about Patriots rookie N'Keal Harry August 18, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Chris Davis has had a tough year for the Baltimore Orioles, but he didn't let that stop him from making a young fan's day Saturday.
MLB
9-year-old Red Sox fan meets Orioles' Chris Davis after writing him a letter August 18, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich answers questions during a news conference after a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason win over the Tennessee Titans August 18, 2019 | 12:09 AM
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run against the Orioles on Saturday.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers helps carry Red Sox past Orioles, 4-0 August 17, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Patriots
Jarrett Stidham rallies Patriots to 22-17 victory over Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 10:17 PM
Gustavo Bou and the Revolution are hoping to cement their spot in the playoffs.
Soccer
Gustavo Bou lifts Revs to 1-1 draw with Red Bulls August 17, 2019 | 9:11 PM
United States' Kemba Walker, left, talks to coach Gregg Popovich during the first half of the team's exhibition basketball game against Spain on Friday.
NBA
Worthy of respect but not fear, USA Basketball heads overseas on high note August 17, 2019 | 7:39 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers against the Cleveland Indians.
Red Sox
Chris Sale to injured list with elbow inflammation August 17, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias reacts during a game in early August.
MLB
Dodgers' Julio Urias to serve 20-game domestic violence penalty August 17, 2019 | 5:00 PM
Tom Brady reportedly will not play in Saturday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
Tom Brady is reportedly not expected to play against the Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 4:33 PM
Celtics
Who will be the final cut from the Team USA World Cup roster? August 17, 2019 | 2:40 PM
Patriots
Bill Belichick issues statement on Josh Gordon August 17, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox honor family of late Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo August 17, 2019 | 7:00 AM
Patriots
Tom Brady expected to play in Saturday’s exhibition game vs. Titans August 17, 2019 | 5:35 AM
GOAT
12 NFL players on what makes Tom Brady the GOAT August 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Bill Walton White Sox
MLB
Bill Walton brings his musings to baseball broadcast August 17, 2019 | 4:09 AM
Andrew Benintendi follows through on an RBI triple in the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Benintendi, Porcello lead Red Sox past Orioles, 9-1 August 16, 2019 | 10:30 PM
Patriots
Patriots receiver Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL August 16, 2019 | 7:24 PM
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo bounces back from 5-interception nightmare August 16, 2019 | 5:53 PM
Celtics
Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca excited about makeup of team August 16, 2019 | 5:45 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, right, talks with New England Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich (52) after an NFL football training camp in Foxborough, Mass., Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Training Camp
A rookie quoted Shakespeare on Instagram. Tom Brady told him to 'study your playbook.' August 16, 2019 | 3:24 PM
Julian Edelman
Fantasy Football
What fantasy football experts are saying about Julian Edelman in 2019 August 16, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Tom Brady during Patriots practice on Aug. 15, 2019.
'Oh hell no'
Tom Brady had a strongly worded reply when asked about a coaching career August 16, 2019 | 9:42 AM
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors reacts against the Toronto Raptors in the second half during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
NBA
DeMarcus Cousins tears ACL in a blow to the Lakers, and his career August 15, 2019 | 7:42 PM
Chad Finn
Exceptional seasons from Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts going for naught August 15, 2019 | 5:17 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) presents Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel with a trophy before a combined NFL football training camp Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)
Patriots
Tom Brady gives Mike Vrabel small trophy for Titans' win over Patriots August 15, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Sony Michel during a training camp practice in August, 2019.
Fantasy Football
What fantasy football experts are saying about Sony Michel for the 2019 season August 15, 2019 | 3:54 PM
'Lynchie'
After 37 years, Mike Lynch is signing off at Channel 5 August 15, 2019 | 2:58 PM
Little League
'Why say the Little League pledge before every game if it means nothing?' August 15, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Rafael Devers gave playoff-contending Cleveland fits for three days at Progressive Field.
Commentary
For all the roster science, it's simple lack of execution that's failed the Red Sox August 15, 2019 | 9:37 AM