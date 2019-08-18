Patriots grant Dontrelle Inman’s request for a release

Wide receiver Dontrelle Inman requested and was granted his release from the Patriots, per a league source.

Inman, who was signed by New England in May as a free agent, had been stuck at the bottom of the depth chart this offseason.

According to a league source, Inman was prompted to request his release when he saw his situation grow more complicated by the league’s reinstatement of Josh Gordon from an indefinite suspension late last week, and by the emergence of rookie Jakobi Meyers, who has made strides throughout training camp.

Inman, 30, has played five seasons in the league. Last year, the 6-foot-3-inch, 205-pounder caught 28 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns for the Colts.