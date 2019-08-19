Patriots place Josh Gordon on non-football injury list

The Patriots have placed recently reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon on the non-football injury (NFI) list, according to the NFL.

Gordon, 28, will still count toward New England’s 90-man roster, though he cannot practice with the team until he comes off NFI. If Gordon remains on NFI at the conclusion of the preseason, Aug. 31, then he must also sit out the first six weeks of the regular season.

On Friday, commissioner Roger Goodell notified Gordon he would be reinstated on a conditional basis. Starting Sunday, he was permitted to rejoin the team, attend meetings, and “engage in conditioning work and individual workouts.”

“We are all rooting for Josh to succeed, both personally and professionally,” Goodell said in a statement. “Everyone shares in that hope and will continue to support him to every extent possible. But as Josh acknowledged, ultimately his success is up to him.”

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December of 2018 for multiple violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.