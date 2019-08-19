Patriots notebook: Julian Edelman practices in pads for first time this summer

Julian Edelman (center) was an unexpected boost to the receiving corps at practice Monday. –jim davis/Globe staff
SHARE TWEET
By
,
August 19, 2019

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots receiving corps received some unexpected boosts Monday, as Julian Edelman practiced in pads for the first time this summer.

In addition, rookie first-round pick N’Keal Harry and veterans Phillip Dorsett and Maurice Harris returned as well.

All of this came on the day Josh Gordon made his practice debut. The receiver participated in stretching but was not in pads as he began the day on the non-football injury list.

The media window for watching practice was limited to stretching and jogging, so it’s unclear about the participation level of the returning receivers.

Edelman had been on non-football injury list as he recovered from a broken left thumb. Harry suffered a pair of apparent leg injuries in Detroit, one at practice and another in the game, which was the preseason opener.

Advertisement

Dorsett missed the second Detroit practice after coming down hard and leaving the Wednesday practice early. He participated in warm-ups for the Tennessee game Saturday night but did not play.

“I feel good,’’ Dorsett said with a smile before practice.

Harris suffered an undisclosed injury during the second joint practice in Nashville and didn’t play in the victory over the Titans.

Fellow receivers Demaryius Thomas and Cam Meredith also were on the field for the media window but, like, Gordon, were not in uniform.

Tight end Matt LaCosse, who sprained his ankle in the Lions game, also was back in uniform.

Outside linebackers Derek Rivers and Shilique Calhoun, both of whom were injured in the Titans game, were not spotted at practice.

As is his policy, coach Bill Belichick declined to discuss injuries during his morning meeting with reporters. The coach did take a humorous approach to his answers, however.

“Yeah, those injury reports — is that in two weeks? Yeah, I’m pretty excited to be able to give those out when they come out in a couple of weeks,’’ he said with a chuckle. “Yeah, so until then, we’re not able to do that, but I’m looking forward to those injury reports when we get to give those out. We’ll make sure you guys all get a copy of them. We don’t want anybody to be left behind.’’

Saubert surprised

Advertisement

Tight end Eric Saubert was caught by surprise when he found out he had been traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Patriots last week.

“I didn’t see that coming,’’ Saubert said Monday at Gillette Stadium. “But, it’s the nature of this business and I’m here now, so I’ll put my best foot forward and focus on contributing to this team.’’

Saubert, who was selected 174th overall by the Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft, acknowledged the past six days have been a bit of a whirlwind. The 25-year-old participated in his first practice at Gillette Stadium last Tuesday before jetting off to Nashville for a pair of joint practices with the Titans. The business trip concluded with Saturday’s preseason contest in which Saubert caught a pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham for 10 yards.

Buy Tickets

Back in Foxborough on Monday, Saubert said he’s still in “catch-up mode.’’ Individual sessions with tight ends coach Nick Caley have been particularly useful in learning the nuances of the offense, Saubert noted.

“I’m just trying to soak in everything I can because I’m so behind,’’ Saubert said. “Him working with me, I appreciate so much, so that’s been huge.’’

New England’s depth chart at tight end also includes LaCosse; Benjamin Watson, who is suspended for the first four games of the season; fellow newcomer Lance Kendricks; second-year player Ryan Izzo; and former practice-squad member Stephen Anderson.

Saubert said he’s happy to contribute in whatever way possible.

“I’ll do anything for this team that they ask me to do,’’ he said. “Catch passes, block, be that wide tight end, [in-line] tight end, special teams — that’s a big part of what I do. So, anything they need me to do, I’ll be there.’’

Brady to play?

Advertisement

Does quarterback Tom Brady need to play Thursday to be prepared for the regular season?

“As always, we’ll do what’s best for the football team — for each player and for the team,’’ Belichick said.

Brady has yet to take a preseason snap this season.

Center David Andrews, who also has yet to see any game action, said he would love the opportunity to compete but noted the decision is up to the coaching staff.

“I just do what I’m told,’’ he said. “I prepare each week like I’m going to play. I do what I’m told in that aspect. It’s not my decision to judge or make those calls.

“If you love competing, any chance you can go out there and compete that you don’t get to is — you know, you want to be out there. But at the same time, the coaches make the decisions. It’s my job to follow those decisions.’’

TOPICS: Patriots Julian Edelman
Foxborough MA - 8-19-2019 - The New England Patriots held a practice session as preparations for Thursday night's exhibition game vs. Carolina continued. Newly reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon (wearing backwards white cap) was on the field and is pictured smiling as he was taking part in the pre practice stretching drills. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Here's what happened during Josh Gordon's return to Foxborough August 19, 2019 | 8:38 PM
Patriots
Patriots to release punter Ryan Allen August 19, 2019 | 6:39 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale reportedly will not need Tommy John surgery August 19, 2019 | 5:02 PM
Celtics
Bob Cousy discussed politics, race, and Bill Russell in NBA.com Q&A August 19, 2019 | 4:53 PM
WEEI logo
Media
WEEI's Alex Reimer is leaving sports radio to work in politics August 19, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Red Sox
These Red Sox are reminiscent of some other underachievers August 19, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Kliff Kingsbury (left) with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in June, 2004.
Patriots
Kliff Kingsbury talked about what he learned under Bill Belichick August 19, 2019 | 1:29 PM
Craig Kimbrel pitched — and is mocked — during the MLB's Little League Classic game Sunday.
MLB
A bunch of Little Leaguers mocked Craig Kimbrel's unusual pre-pitch pose August 19, 2019 | 12:57 PM
Foxborough, MA 12-2-18: Patriots WR Josh Gordon has the ball in the end zone after he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady. The New England Patriots hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots place Josh Gordon on non-football injury list August 19, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Pete Carroll Tom Brady
NFL
Pete Carroll explained why Tom Brady is one of his 'heroes' August 19, 2019 | 9:22 AM
Rafael Devers has two four-hit games in the last six days.
As a Chris Sale diagnosis looms, Rafael Devers offers plenty of comfort
As a Sale diagnosis looms, Devers offers Red Sox comfort August 19, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi out of control in return to starting rotation August 18, 2019 | 7:25 PM
Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Medinah, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Golf
Phil Mickelson late to the course after lightning hits hotel August 18, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Patriots
Patriots grant Dontrelle Inman’s request for a release August 18, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning.
Red Sox
Red-hot Devers helps Red Sox rally past Orioles, 13-7 August 18, 2019 | 5:16 PM
Red Sox
Chris Sale to have elbow examined by Dr. James Andrews on Monday August 18, 2019 | 3:40 PM
In Connecticut, the Bruins plan to outfit young players with new hockey gear and mingle with fans.
Bruins
Boston Bruins to make stop at Connecticut state Capitol August 18, 2019 | 1:24 PM
This undated photo released by Heritage Auctions shows a Punahou High School basketball jersey worn by former student Barack Obama. Bidding was drawing to a close Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, for the basketball No. 23 Punahou School jersey believed to have been worn by President Barack Obama. Obama the wore that number during the 1978-79 school year in Honolulu. (Heritage Auctions via AP)
National
Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000 August 18, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Patriots
Julian Edelman plots Hollywood takeover August 18, 2019 | 9:21 AM
Damien Harris runs the ball during a week two preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Saturday.
Patriots
Here's what rookie Damien Harris said after making his Patriots preseason debut August 18, 2019 | 7:53 AM
Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has a chance to emerge as a key contributor in his rookie year.
Patriots
What fantasy football experts are saying about Patriots rookie N'Keal Harry August 18, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Chris Davis has had a tough year for the Baltimore Orioles, but he didn't let that stop him from making a young fan's day Saturday.
MLB
9-year-old Red Sox fan meets Orioles' Chris Davis after writing him a letter August 18, 2019 | 7:30 AM
Patriots defensive lineman Chase Winovich answers questions during a news conference after a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' preseason win over the Tennessee Titans August 18, 2019 | 12:09 AM
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run against the Orioles on Saturday.
Red Sox
Rafael Devers helps carry Red Sox past Orioles, 4-0 August 17, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham warms up before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.
Patriots
Jarrett Stidham rallies Patriots to 22-17 victory over Tennessee Titans August 17, 2019 | 10:17 PM
Gustavo Bou and the Revolution are hoping to cement their spot in the playoffs.
Soccer
Gustavo Bou lifts Revs to 1-1 draw with Red Bulls August 17, 2019 | 9:11 PM
United States' Kemba Walker, left, talks to coach Gregg Popovich during the first half of the team's exhibition basketball game against Spain on Friday.
NBA
Worthy of respect but not fear, USA Basketball heads overseas on high note August 17, 2019 | 7:39 PM
Dave Dombrowski
Red Sox
What Dave Dombrowski had to say about Chris Sale's elbow inflammation August 17, 2019 | 7:28 PM
Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers against the Cleveland Indians.
Red Sox
Chris Sale to injured list with elbow inflammation August 17, 2019 | 5:51 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Julio Urias reacts during a game in early August.
MLB
Dodgers' Julio Urias to serve 20-game domestic violence penalty August 17, 2019 | 5:00 PM