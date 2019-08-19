Patriots to release punter Ryan Allen

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots are releasing punter Ryan Allen, according to a league source.

Allen was with the team for six seasons and he was on three Super Bowl-winning teams.

The Patriots re-signed Allen to a one-year deal in March, but he lost a battle with rookie punter Josh Bailey, who was a fifth-round draft pick in 2019. Bailey began holding for kicker Stephen Gostkowski in practice and he was the holder for Gostkowski in Saturday’s preseason victory over the Titans.

Allen, a left-footed punter, was excellent in situational football, and he might have had his best game in Super Bowl LII, punting five times for 215 yards (an average of 43 yards) with three downed inside the 20.