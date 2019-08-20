Patriots officially cut Ryan Allen

Stephen Gostowski Ryan Allen Patriots Kickers
Stephen Gostkowski and Ryan Allen walk off the field after a pre-season practice in Foxborough on August 5, 2017. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe
AP,
August 20, 2019

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have cut punter Ryan Allen, who booted them to three Super Bowl victories in six seasons.

First signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013, the left-footer punted 409 times. He had five punts, putting three of them inside the 20-yard line, in February’s Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The move likely means fifth-round draft choice Jake Bailey will make the team. He has punted twice in the exhibition season, including a 54-yarder against Tennessee on Saturday.

Bailey left Stanford as the school’s all-time leader in average per punt (43.8 yards). He is the first right-footed punter Patriots coach Bill Belichick has ever drafted, according to the Boston Globe.

